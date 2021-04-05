City events which caused confusion set for new venue

Published: 7:55 AM April 5, 2021

A previous Oktoberfest event in Norwich, which this year could be held in Eaton Park - Credit: Archant

An Ibiza-themed live music event which caused confusion after being prematurely advertised for a city park is set to be moved to another.

Last month, advertisements began appearing on social media for an Ibiza Orchestra Live event in Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens but a mix-up led to Norwich City Council warning people it may be a scam.

The warning came due to the fact that the site was already tentatively booked by the organisers of Oktoberfest event at the same venue on that date, Friday, October 1.

However, it later emerged that both events were organised by the same team and that it was its tentative booking was for the concert - with the German beer festival scheduled for the following day.

Now though, the organisers, Bavaria Events Limited, have lodged a bid to license both events in Eaton Park instead.

If approved, it would see the dates remain the same but both the concert and the beer festival would be moved to a big top in the park, where Oktoberfest was previously held.

And the organisers hope to secure a licence in perpetuity for two days in October each year, meaning subsequent applications would not need to go through consultation next year.

You may also want to watch:

The plans would see the Ibiza concert take place between 6pm and 11pm on the Friday, with support acts also on the bill, while Saturday's Oktoberfest would run in two sessions, one between 12pm and 5pm and a second between 6pm and 11pm.

It will not be the first time Eaton Park has hosted the event, with the second edition of it held there in 2018, following the inaugural one at Carrow Road in 2017.

The event did not run in 2019 but was scheduled to be held at Chapelfield Gardens in 2020, however, this was postponed until this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, after it became clear the council was unlikely to approve plans for the concert in Chapelfield Gardens, the application is seeking to move both events to Eaton.

Speaking last month, a City Hall spokesman said the organisers were working with the council to finalise the plans and submit the correct paperwork for them.

Norwich City Council will consider the application in due course