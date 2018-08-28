City centre building evacuated amid fears about lift fire
PUBLISHED: 09:37 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:32 11 December 2018
An office in Norwich city centre has been evacuated after smoke was smelled coming from the lift.
Eight fire engines rushed to Norvic House, Chapel Field Road, at around 8.44 this morning to investigate.
The building, which is home to several business including Naked Wines and O S R Recruitment, was evacuated while fire officers searched the building for fire.
Police are on scene managing traffic on Chapel Field Road.
Updates to follow.