All you need to know about the Hunter’s Moon

PUBLISHED: 14:26 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:05 23 October 2018

<p> Here is a pic i took of a full moon in Great Yarmouth Norfolk taken on standard dslr with a 200mm lens mounted on a tripod, really like how this one came out, i've now bought a telescope so hopefully i take it a bit further now</p>

Last month saw the Harvest Moon rise but soon the Hunter’s Moon will dominate the sky.

The Hunter’s Moon is the first full moon after a Harvest Moon. It’s thought to get its name from providing light for hunters to catch animals as daylight hours get shorter to prepare and preserve for the winter months.

This year’s Hunter’s Moon will dominate the sky on October 24. It will be fully illuminated by 5.45PM but won’t be visible above the horizon until 6.45PM in the UK.

The Hunter’s Moon will appear brighter, larger and clearer than a normal moon and you’ll be able to see it no matter the weather conditions, though clear skies are always best for viewing astronomical events.

If you want to take a good picture of the Hunter’s Moon then it’s best to use a high resolution camera and a tripod as smart phones struggle to take clear pictures due to the glare the moon gives off.

The night before the Hunter’s Moon (October 23), Uranus will be at its closest approach to Earth and fully illuminated by the Sun. The planet will appear as a tiny blue-green dot and will remain visible all night.

Will you be looking out for the Hunter’s Moon? Let us know in the comments.

