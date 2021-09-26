News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Noise concerns spark more than 40 objections to new city venue bid

Dan Grimmer

Published: 3:29 PM September 26, 2021   
Block Norwich

An overhead view of the proposed Block Norwich venue. - Credit: Ellis Williams Architects

Plans for a multi-million pound venue in the heart of Norwich have prompted more than 40 objections from people living nearby.

People living in Parmentergate Court, Murrells Court and St Anne's Wharf are among those who have objected to plans for the Block Norwich scheme.

Developers behind the scheme, mooted for land off Rose Lane and Mountergate, say they have been taking heed of the concerns raised.

Plans were lodged with Norwich City Council in the summer, with proposals for an enclosed and heated auditorium, featuring a 300-seat area, an 18-metre screen, a performance stage and a food court.

The venue would be constructed using shipping containers - a similar style to places such as Pop Brixton in London and Stackt in Toronto.

However, 44 objections have been lodged with the council, with concerns raised over noise, light pollution, litter and anti-social behaviour.

Emma Rayner, who lives in Parmentergate Court, said: "I have real concerns about this and I think it's absolute madness to put something like that there.

"We are not Manchester, we are not London. We are a residential area. I'd say everyone I've spoken to around here is against it."

Picture from Parmentergate Court

People who live in Parmentergate Court, where this photograph was taken from, say the proposed site (pictured) is too near their homes. - Credit: Emma Rayner

James Bradbury, managing director of Teampartner Three - one of the development team behind the project - said in-depth noise assessments had been done.

He said maximum noise levels would be set and the sound system would involve smaller speakers around the venue, rather than a group of large speakers at one end, to minimise noise leakage.

And he said the plans had also been revised, so people would enter and exit via Rose Lane, rather than using Mountergate.

Block Norwich

Block Norwich, as seen from Rose Lane. - Credit: Ellis Williams Architects

Ben Price, Green city and county councillor for Thorpe Hamlet, said: "While it is good to see new vibrant entertainment offers come to the city, people who live in the local area need to be taken into account."

He would rather see housing developed on the site and said: "I wish council leaders had the gumption to deliver much needed affordable housing on the site through the council owned housing company Norwich Regeneration Ltd."

Ben Price, city councillor for Thorpe Hamlet. Picture: Norwich Greens

Green city and county councillor Ben Price. - Credit: Norwich Greens

Norwich City Council's planning committee will make a decision in due course.

