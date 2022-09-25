Vera Read, thought to be Norfolk's oldest person, dies aged 109

The family of a woman believed to be Norfolk's oldest citizen have paid tribute following her death on September 11, aged 109-and-a-half.

Vera Read was born on March 5, 1913, in Oulton Broad to William Girling, a tailor, and his wife Harriet, née Wright.

The family - including brother Stanley born in 1920, who died in 2017, and sister Edna, born in 1924 - moved to Appleyard Crescent in Mile Cross in 1933.

At a similar time, at the age of 18, Vera moved to London to be a housekeeper for a well-respected doctor before re-joining the family in Norwich.

Vera, right, with brother Stanley and sister Edna - Credit: Supplied by Vera Read's family

She married her husband Cecil - a Navy man - following a "whirlwind romance" at St Catherines Church in October 1941 after meeting the previous Christmas through Cecil's brother Sidney and his wife Lily - a friend of Vera's.

Vera and Cecil Read around the time of their engagement, circa 1941 - Credit: Supplied by Vera Read's family

In 1945 the couple welcomed their first child, Christine, followed by Eileen a few years later.

The family-of-four moved to a new build in Buttermere Road in West Earlham in 1949 where Vera and Cecil lived for the majority of their marriage.

They then moved to a flat in Old Palace Road and then Edmund Bacon Court in Aylsham Road.

Vera, second right, with family in her home in West Earlham. Next to her is her mother, Harriet - Credit: Supplied by Vera Read's family

Cecil died in 1983 aged 69 after a battle with Parkinsons.

After Cecil's death, Vera remained at Edmund Bacon Court until she was 100 - before moving into Springdale Care Home in Brundall where she lived until her death.

Vera Read with son-in-law Kenneth Manns and daughter Christine, granddaughter Nicola Pryde and nephew Clive Girling and his wife, Jayne on her 109th birthday - Credit: Maya Derrick

Following Vera's death her daughter Christine said: "She was very particular about her age - the half was always very important.

"She was always alert. She was marvellous.

Vera on holiday in Devon with friends in 1939 - Credit: Supplied by Vera Read's family

"I can't believe she's gone. But all the women in our family have lived long lives."

Jayne Girling, wife of Vera's nephew Clive, said: "She was amazing. We always used to go over to the home to see her."

Vera celebrating her 100th birthday in 2013 with sister Edna and brother Stanley - Credit: Supplied by Vera Read's family

Clive - who was also Vera's godson - added: "We used to have tea and biscuits with her - and loved every minute.

"The memories we've got of Vera we'll treasure."

A funeral service will be held at Earlham Crematorium at 11am on Monday, October 3 followed by a private family gathering.