Vera Read, thought to be Norfolk's oldest person, dies aged 109
- Credit: Supplied by Vera Read's family
The family of a woman believed to be Norfolk's oldest citizen have paid tribute following her death on September 11, aged 109-and-a-half.
Vera Read was born on March 5, 1913, in Oulton Broad to William Girling, a tailor, and his wife Harriet, née Wright.
The family - including brother Stanley born in 1920, who died in 2017, and sister Edna, born in 1924 - moved to Appleyard Crescent in Mile Cross in 1933.
At a similar time, at the age of 18, Vera moved to London to be a housekeeper for a well-respected doctor before re-joining the family in Norwich.
She married her husband Cecil - a Navy man - following a "whirlwind romance" at St Catherines Church in October 1941 after meeting the previous Christmas through Cecil's brother Sidney and his wife Lily - a friend of Vera's.
In 1945 the couple welcomed their first child, Christine, followed by Eileen a few years later.
The family-of-four moved to a new build in Buttermere Road in West Earlham in 1949 where Vera and Cecil lived for the majority of their marriage.
Most Read
- 1 Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive
- 2 Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died
- 3 Couple taking on third city bar at former Birdcage site
- 4 Wasp nest causes chaos at city junction as DIY warning signs put up
- 5 Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died
- 6 7 of the most affordable spots for breakfast in Norwich
- 7 Tributes to 'wonderful and courageous' Hazelle after her death, aged 58
- 8 Norwich antique and reclamation yard to feature in new More4 show
- 9 Vandals leave another independent shop with expensive damage
- 10 Arctic Monkeys to play Norwich gig
They then moved to a flat in Old Palace Road and then Edmund Bacon Court in Aylsham Road.
Cecil died in 1983 aged 69 after a battle with Parkinsons.
After Cecil's death, Vera remained at Edmund Bacon Court until she was 100 - before moving into Springdale Care Home in Brundall where she lived until her death.
Following Vera's death her daughter Christine said: "She was very particular about her age - the half was always very important.
"She was always alert. She was marvellous.
"I can't believe she's gone. But all the women in our family have lived long lives."
Jayne Girling, wife of Vera's nephew Clive, said: "She was amazing. We always used to go over to the home to see her."
Clive - who was also Vera's godson - added: "We used to have tea and biscuits with her - and loved every minute.
"The memories we've got of Vera we'll treasure."
A funeral service will be held at Earlham Crematorium at 11am on Monday, October 3 followed by a private family gathering.
- To pay tribute to a loved one email norfolktributes@archant.co.uk
- To read more obituaries and tributes join the Facebook group Norfolk's Loved & Lost.