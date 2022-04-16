Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Obituaries

Parkrun celebrates life of 'dear friend' and keen athlete

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 3:47 PM April 16, 2022
Updated: 3:50 PM April 16, 2022
Colney Lane parkrun celebrated the life of Hannah Purvis on April 16, who sadly passed away recently.

Colney Lane parkrun celebrated the life of Hannah Purvis on April 16, who sadly passed away recently. Bright colours were worn in memory of Hannah, who loved to run in bright leggings. Wymondham Athletic Club turned out in support. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Hundreds of runners gathered at University of East Anglia's (UEA) Colney Lane playing fields to celebrate the life of a beloved member of the running community.

Friends and family of running enthusiast Hannah Purvis came out dressed in bright and colourful gear to take part in the 9am run.

Runners starting off at Colney Lane parkrun which celebrated the life of Hannah Purvis on April 16.

Runners starting off at Colney Lane parkrun which celebrated the life of Hannah Purvis on April 16. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Hannah, who lived in Cringleford near Norwich, was well-known in the running community for her “kindness and big smile” as well as her penchant for bright leggings. 

Katie Whitmore, one of Hannah's friends, said: "Everyone at Wymondham AC has been rocked by the devastating news that our dearest friend Hannah Purvis has sadly passed away.

Friends, family and runners in the community all turned out to celebrate the life of Hannah Purvis.

Friends, family and runners in the community all turned out to celebrate the life of Hannah Purvis. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

"Her local Colney Lane parkrun have kindly agreed to allow us to celebrate Hannah’s life with a remembrance run on April 16.

"We wanted everyone to wear bright colours in celebration of such a dear life lost."

Hannah Purvis died suddenly on April 1 after becoming ill unexpectedly, age 41.

The run took place in Colney Lane playing fields at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

The run took place in Colney Lane playing fields at the University of East Anglia (UEA). - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Norwich News

Don't Miss

St Peter's House in Norwich. Pictured inset is Samuel Le Good, a partner at Abbot Fox

Tenants turfed out of tower block due to safety fears

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Carberrys have been forced to increase their prices due to rising costs. Louise Hanrahan and Sophie

The city café where Toby the golden retriever greets customers

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
E-scooter rider

Calls for e-scooter BAN in Norwich following accidents

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Norfolk Live News

Man's body recovered from water in village

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon