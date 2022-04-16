Parkrun celebrates life of 'dear friend' and keen athlete

Colney Lane parkrun celebrated the life of Hannah Purvis on April 16, who sadly passed away recently. Bright colours were worn in memory of Hannah, who loved to run in bright leggings. Wymondham Athletic Club turned out in support. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Hundreds of runners gathered at University of East Anglia's (UEA) Colney Lane playing fields to celebrate the life of a beloved member of the running community.

Friends and family of running enthusiast Hannah Purvis came out dressed in bright and colourful gear to take part in the 9am run.

Runners starting off at Colney Lane parkrun which celebrated the life of Hannah Purvis on April 16. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Hannah, who lived in Cringleford near Norwich, was well-known in the running community for her “kindness and big smile” as well as her penchant for bright leggings.

Katie Whitmore, one of Hannah's friends, said: "Everyone at Wymondham AC has been rocked by the devastating news that our dearest friend Hannah Purvis has sadly passed away.

Friends, family and runners in the community all turned out to celebrate the life of Hannah Purvis. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

"Her local Colney Lane parkrun have kindly agreed to allow us to celebrate Hannah’s life with a remembrance run on April 16.

"We wanted everyone to wear bright colours in celebration of such a dear life lost."

Hannah Purvis died suddenly on April 1 after becoming ill unexpectedly, age 41.