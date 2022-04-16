Parkrun celebrates life of 'dear friend' and keen athlete
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Hundreds of runners gathered at University of East Anglia's (UEA) Colney Lane playing fields to celebrate the life of a beloved member of the running community.
Friends and family of running enthusiast Hannah Purvis came out dressed in bright and colourful gear to take part in the 9am run.
Hannah, who lived in Cringleford near Norwich, was well-known in the running community for her “kindness and big smile” as well as her penchant for bright leggings.
Katie Whitmore, one of Hannah's friends, said: "Everyone at Wymondham AC has been rocked by the devastating news that our dearest friend Hannah Purvis has sadly passed away.
"Her local Colney Lane parkrun have kindly agreed to allow us to celebrate Hannah’s life with a remembrance run on April 16.
"We wanted everyone to wear bright colours in celebration of such a dear life lost."
Hannah Purvis died suddenly on April 1 after becoming ill unexpectedly, age 41.