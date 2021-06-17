Tributes to popular Tesco worker with 'sparkling personality'

Published: 2:30 PM June 17, 2021

Tributes have been paid to a Sprowston mum-of-two with a "sparkling personality" who worked at Tesco for years and helped out at community groups.

Tina Page lived in the community and was very popular with staff and customers at the Blue Boar Lane supermarket.

She was always offering help and often volunteering with local clubs and Scout groups, and would be there at any time with a smile and wanting to help.

Mrs Page started work at Tesco as a cleaner and eventually worked her way up to the position of night manager.

Last year Mrs Page felt unwell, but her family said she was told by health professionals that there was nothing to worry about.

A subsequent visit to her GP surgery saw her immediately sent to hospital, where she was told she had pancreatic cancer.

However, despite the diagnosis, Mrs Page would always be smiling and wanting to help others.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital worked hard and she received chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, but unfortunately the cancer became more aggressive and she was unable to have further treatment and sadly Mrs Page passed away on May 31.

Tina’s husband Martin said: “Tina always smiled and helped others but even though the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital cancer unit did their very best to help, it was too late for her."

He added: “We all miss her and she was a wonderful wife and mother as well as popular with everyone she met and especially those she worked with and so many people wanted to see her before she died, but were unable to because of the Covid-19 restrictions."

James Royal, night team manager, at Tesco Sprowston, said: “Tina was the sort of person who could brighten up any situation with her presence alone.

“Her sparkling personality shone through whenever you were with her and everyone who knew her would have a smile on their faces when remembering times spent in her company.

“I’ve worked closely with Tina for the last seven-and-a-half years and have known her as more than a colleague since Liam, her son, joined my Scout group's Beaver colony back in 2003."

Mr Royal added: “She was always available for anyone to speak to, had time for everyone and would go above and beyond her job role for anyone whenever someone asked anything of her.

“Her passing leaves a huge hole within the Tesco team, one which will never be filled in the same way again.”

Tina Page, 50, leaves two children, Liam and Louis, and husband Martin.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday June 23 at St Mary and St Margaret's Church, Sprowston, at 1.30pm, where the couple were married 28 years ago.

The cortege will pass the Sprowston Tesco store at approximately 1.10pm en route to the church, where people will be standing outside the church with TV screen and speakers.

Donations can be made to Cancer Research UK, via Shayne Stork Family Funeral Services, 104-106 Sprowston Road, Sprowston, Norwich NR3 4QW, or on 01603 702702.