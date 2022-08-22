Tributes to nature enthusiast who 'never stopped working'

Pauline Williamson, from Costessey, who has died aged 72 - Credit: Martin Williamson

A popular nature lover who inspired droves of children and adults to enjoy the great outdoors has died.

Known as the 'honorable tree warden of Costessey', Pauline Williamson, 72, was involved in a huge number of projects across the city.

This included creating a nature spot at the former Costessey High School to help struggling students, reviving bluebell glades in woods off Longwater Lane, planting 1,000 new trees in the suburb and setting up a gardening club.

Her son, Wing Commander Martin Williamson, 40, who is stationed at RAF Marham, said: "Her legacy will be continued through nature and the groups she created.

"She loved Costessey and was well-known by a lot of people. Her garden was beautiful and became a nursery for all her projects."

She died at home in Longwater Lane on August 3 overlooking her garden after being diagnosed with cancer in June this year.

Mrs Williamson, nee Hatcher, grew up in Epsom where she developed a fascination with botany and zoology, as well as a love of horse riding and the great outdoors.

After completing three science A-levels she worked as a lab technician for a pharmaceutical firm before getting married in 1978 to her late husband, Peter Williamson, who was in the RAF and died in 2018.

The couple had two children and moved to Norfolk in 1983 to run Felthorpe Post Office where "they put in a lot of hard graft".

They moved to Costessey 36 years ago and for the first 10 years the couple ran a successful horticultural business.

Mrs Williamson designed "incredible gardens", her son said.

The grandmother then became a lab technician at Costessey High and developed the nature area with a pond dipping platform and bird hide.

She then became a Forest School teacher and transformed Greenhills Woods in Townhouse Road where she planted 1,000 trees and started the Costessey Community Gardening Club.

Her son added: "She was passionate children did not watch television all day but went outside and got their hands dirty.

"When she got the bit between her teeth she was focussed to deliver it. She never stopped working."

Her funeral is on August 31 at Colney Wood.