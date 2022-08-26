'A fine legacy': Great and good pay tribute to Brenda Ferris-Rampley

City dignitaries have paid tribute to former Lord Mayor Brenda Ferris-Rampley following her death on Tuesday.

Ms Ferris-Rampley was councillor for Bowthorpe for the best part of three decades, as well as being Lord Mayor between 1994-95 - during the 800th anniversary of Norwich City Charter - Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk, Sheriff of Norwich, acting on the board of Norwich Castle Museum and Theatre Royal.

She passed away after a short illness aged 84.

Brenda Ferris by the photographs of Lord Mayors at City Hall, where she and other women councillors are relaunching the Women's Local Government Society. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Katie Cooper For: EN Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Archant © 2007

Cllr Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: "Brenda Ferris was a distinguished Labour member of Norwich City Council for 30 years.

"During her time on the council Brenda was Sheriff and Lord Mayor of Norwich and after she left the council, appointed as a Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Norfolk.

"Brenda had a passion for enriching the cultural life of the city for the benefit of local residents. Among the many cultural organisations she worked with, Brenda was involved in setting up Cinema City, served for many years on the Museums Committee and the Theatre Royal Trust.

"Brenda played a crucial role in establishing Norwich as the flourishing regional cultural centre it is today.

"I always valued Brenda’s experience and advice. I remember with particular affection the work we did together, when Brenda was Lord Mayor, for the year of celebrations in 1994/95 for the 800th anniversary of the first charter of self-government for the city.

"Brenda leaves a fine legacy and will be greatly missed."

Former Lord Mayor Brenda Ferris at City Hall, where she and other women councillors are relaunching the Women's Local Government Society. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Katie Cooper For: EN Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Archant © 2007

Speaking on behalf of Norfolk Museums Service, Cllr John Ward, chairman of the Norfolk Joint Museums committee, said: "Brenda was a long-serving and dedicated member of the Norfolk Museums Committee, with a particular passion for our Norwich museums.

"Brenda’s commitment to the Norfolk Contemporary Art Society immeasurably enriched the collections of Norwich Castle and the wider county, and we will greatly miss her as both a trusted colleague and as a champion of culture within our county."

Ms Ferris-Rampley's biographer Phyllida Scrivens said: "I was profoundly saddened to hear of Brenda’s death. While researching her life for my book The Lady Lord Mayors of Norwich 1923-2017, Brenda did not hesitate to invite me into her Norwich home, where we talked about her past, both personal and civic.

Norwich City Council election count at St.Andrews Hall in Norwich 2010; Brenda Ferris and fellow Labour supporteres celebrate Jo Storie's win in Bowthorpe - Credit: Archant

"I found her to be a strong, determined, and independent woman with a keen sense of humour, very much involved in the arts and with the Labour Party - her house filled with paintings, sculptures and political literature.

"She spoke of her memories of being a girl in Norwich during the Second World War, cheekily asking American airmen for chewing gum, her linguistic career at the European Commission in Brussels and the part she played in delivering the visionary project to convert Suckling Hall into Cinema City.

"As a result of this success, Brenda was invited to become a governor of the British Film Institute in London. It was here in 1995 that she met Hollywood film actor Clint Eastwood and she was delighted to allow me to reproduce her favourite photo in my book.

Brenda Ferris-Rampley with Hollywood actor Clint Eastwood at the British Film Institute, London in 1995 - Credit: Supplied by Phyllida Scrivens

"As Lord Mayor, Brenda was honoured to meet the Queen at the opening of the Queen’s Building at UEA and was proud of being the first Lord Mayor to walk the entire length of the Lord Mayor’s Procession.

"However, Brenda also told me of the two dreadful fires she witnessed - firstly the catastrophic blaze at Central Library in August 1994 and then eight months later the destruction of the magnificent Music Room in the historic Assembly House - memories that would always be tinged with a sense of responsibility.

"Brenda will be sadly missed, but it might be of comfort to her family and friends to know that in May 2094, a very special event should take place outside Norwich City Hall.

Brenda Ferris-Rampley at the book signing of Phyllida Scrivens' The Lady Lord Mayors of Norwich 1923-2017 in Jarrold in March 2018 - Credit: Supplied by Phyllida Scrivens

"During her first week as Lord Mayor Brenda, aided by Sheriff Bill Carpenter, buried a sealed time capsule under the pavement containing photos, memorabilia and a personal letter from Brenda to her far future successor.

"Once again, the name of Brenda Ferris-Rampley will become familiar to the citizens of what will still be a Fine City, a place that she loved very much."