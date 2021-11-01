Tributes to takeaway man Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'

Tributes have poured in for a much-loved city takeaway owner and security guard who has been described as "a gentle giant with a heart of gold".

Mahmut 'Mo' Yenigun, owner of Only Foods and Sauces in Prince of Wales Road, died on Saturday, October 30 at the age of 47.

A stalwart of the city night-time economy, Mo previously ran DFC on the same road for around a decade while also working doors for Regency Security, making him a well known and much-loved member of the Prince of Wales Road family.

He was also well known as a security guard at Morrison's in Dereham.

And on Monday, that community came together to pay tribute to him, with a host of floral tributes laid outside the takeaway with his name written out in candles on the pavement.

His wife, Jittanan 'Minke' Thongtirath, who he has a five-year-old daughter Alisha with, was among those who attended the vigil.

She said: "He was just amazing. We had been together for seven years and he did so many things for so many people. If I could speak to him now I would tell him a love him with all of my heart and miss him so much already.

"We met at DFC when I was here as a student. I used to go in quite a lot as I love fried chicken then one day he walked over to me and asked if I would be his girlfriend. I thought it was funny because he never spoke to me, but he asked two more times and I said yes."

She told him a long-term relationship would not work as she had to move home to Thailand, but Mo was able to convince her to stay a month longer - before following her back months later and convincing her to move to England to be with him.

"He said he would look after me and he always did," she added. "I didn't believe he would come to Thailand but he did.

"He was so supportive of me and I can tell how popular he was from the support I've had from the community since - they have become like a second family."

Close friend Judith Stewart, who knew him for 25 years, added: "He was a gentle giant with a heart of gold."

