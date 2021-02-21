News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Tributes pour in for Lotus employee with 'magic touch'

Peter Steward

Published: 4:28 PM February 21, 2021   
Tributes have poured in for John Mountain from Hethersett who worked for Lotus.

A Norfolk man with “the magic touch” who worked for Lotus for over 20 years has died.

Tributes have poured in for John Mountain from Hethersett whose nickname was “Magic” because of his ability to take virtually anything apart and put it together again.

John, who was 65, died suddenly in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on February 16.

He was born in 1955 in Sprowston Road, Norwich, and moved to live in Heartsease at the age of six.

After leaving Heartsease High School he began an apprenticeship at Ford and Slater and studied automotive electronics at Norwich City College. It was while doing contract work at Ketteringham Hall that he came to the notice of the Lotus management and he joined the company as a specialist in electrical circuits.

Whilst working for Lotus he was involved in designing audio systems with Blaupunkt, electrical systems for General Motors in Detroit and working on the Delorean sports car in Belfast amongst other projects.

“The more I read about John, the more I realise how much of a positive influence he had on many people throughout the world. John was also a good listener and he would do anything he could to help people,” said his wife Viv.

Hundreds of tributes appeared on various social media pages including a Facebook page which brings together former Lotus employees “Lotus Remembered” which John helped to set-up and which has over 900 members.

Patrick Peel, chief executive of the East Anglian Air Ambulance, a charity that John supported, and former head of communications at Group Lotus, said: “John was a great ambassador for Lotus as well as an outstanding electrical engineer with numerous major projects to his name.”

Mike Kimberley, former chief executive of Lotus, said: “John was such a good, happy and caring friend who you could depend on and who always had a ready smile and amusing tale.”

Outside his love of cars and Grand Prix racing, John was a keen skier, cricketer and Sea Scout and achieved the Queen’s Scout Award. He was an enthusiastic sailor who loved the Norfolk Broads.

John leaves his wife Viv, his father George who is 90, stepsons Gary and Steve and four step grandchildren.

