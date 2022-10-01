'Larger than life' father and husband dies aged 29

Tributes from friends and family have come in for Lewy Marshall who died August 18, aged 29 - Credit: Louis Buckley

Family and friends have paid tribute to a city man "who always put family first".

Born on 26 April 1993, at the old Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, Lewy Marshall was the second oldest of seven - of single mum Clare Marshall.

Clare, now 47, went into labour on 24 April which was her 18th birthday.

She said: "It was quite the birthday present.

"I always used to joke with with him as a kid 'you owe me your 18th birthday'.

Clare Marshall said: "Even though he wasn't the oldest he took on the role of being the man of the house from a young age" - Credit: Clare Marshall

"He went to what is now Henderson Green Primary School in Earlham, before attending West Earlham Junior School, and lastly Earlham High School.

"He was so intelligent and way ahead when getting his work done.

"Maths and English was where he thrived - especially writing poems."

After leaving school at 16 he worked as a chef for two years before meeting his first partner.

Clare added: "Lewy had a son, also called Lewy, at 19.

"He became a stay-at-home dad and looked after his son.

"He was such a great dad.

Lewis Marshall with his wife Nikaila Marshall - Credit: Louis Buckley

"And even though he split up with his partner at 21 he still kept in touch and in his son's life."

Shortly after Lewy met his wife-to-be Nikaila Marshall-Thompson in 2014.

"Their paths had crossed before at school but they met while on a night out in Prince of Wales Road" said Clare.

"They got talking straight away and before long they were married.

"It was a lovely day.

"Lewy and Nikaila were married in 2016 at the Norwich Castle Museum registry office.

Lewy Marshall with sisters Macie and Paris, mum Clare, and brother Mikey - Credit: Clare Marshall

"Nikaila had a child Karly, before Lewy met her, and he was an amazing dad to her.

"He was also a father-figure to his siblings.

"Even though he wasn't the oldest he took on the role of being the man of the house from a young age.

"He adored them, and they adored him."

Lewy was an entrepreneur starting up a number of businesses.

Clare said: "Lewy had big ideas.

"He set up 'Marshall's Castles' and would have bouncy castles available to hire for events.

"There was also 'Marshall's Maintenance' where he would travel around and help people as a handy-man."

Lewy Marshall with his wife Nikaila Marshall-Thompson - Credit: Louis Buckley

On August 18 Lewy committed suicide.

A funeral was held on September 16 at Earlham Crematorium with family and friends.

Leah Drane, 30, was one of Lewy's best friends growing up.

She said: "Lewy was my best friend from day one.

"He was one of the smartest, funniest, and caring human beings I know.

"We had some good times, always mucking around, making each other laugh until we just couldn’t laugh anymore.

"Lewy would do anything for anyone in a heartbeat - that's just who he was.

"He was always the big strong man but he was really a softie - I loved him for that.

"I will love and miss you always."

Clare Marshall said Lewy's "most important people were his family" - Credit: Clare Marshall

Aiden Marshall, Lewy's older brother, said: "He was a fun, larger than life, person.

"He was so full of love for his family you could always count on him to make you laugh.

"We will all miss him but we’re all so lucky to such have great memories together."

Paris and Macie Marshall are younger sisters of Lewy.

They added: "Our brother Lewy was always so strong and looked after us all like a dad figure.

"There's so many memories of just driving in his car, with his music blasting, and the biggest smile across your face.

"You were always happy.

"We love you always and forever big brother."

Lewis Marshall, second from the left, with his family including wife, brothers, and sisters - Credit: Louis Buckley

Clare added: "My son was such a kind, loving, mummy’s boy who would do anything for anyone.

"His most important people were his family.

"He was so popular and would always light up the room.

"From the moment he was born he had the face of an angel.

"I now have to live the rest of my life with this unbearable pain in my broken heart."