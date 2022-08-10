Former radio presenter and DJ turned councillor dies

Conservative councillor Nigel Shaw has died at the age of 70 - Credit: Contributed

A long-serving councillor who travelled across Europe as a DJ before immersing himself in community causes has died at the age of 70.

Nigel Shaw, who lived in Firtree Road in Thorpe St Andrew, was first elected to the town council and Broadland District Council in 2002.

The Conservative also served as the county councillor for the Woodside ward for 12 years from 2004.

He first moved to Norwich in the late 1960s from the Midlands when his mum took over as headteacher of Magdalen Gates First School.

A statement issued by Thorpe St Andrew mayor Susan Lawn said: "He was a councillor with a strong moral purpose, championing issues around domestic violence, anti-social behaviour, highway safety, protecting the environment and social justice.

"Councillor Shaw felt strongly that actions speak louder than words and his achievements in public service therefore speak for themselves."

Mr Shaw worked in the entertainment industry as well as being a web designer before managing his own IT repair business more recently.

He also worked for the Halifax Building Society in the city and spent some of his working life in the licensing trade.

Among the issues which he campaigned for in Thorpe St Andrew as a councillor were a zebra crossing in Thunder Lane and pedestrian islands in Plumstead Road and St Williams Way.

The councillor also called for the 24 and 24A bus routes to be split to provide greater public transport access in the town.

He also supported lower speed limits around schools and in housing estates.

Mr Shaw was a staunch opponent of the Thorpe Woods development for 300 homes on woodland off Plumstead Road East - calling for development on brownfield sites instead.

Norfolk County Councillor Ian Mackie, centre, with town and district councillors and campaigners on Plumstead Road East. From left, Nigel Hancock, Eleanor Laming, Jonathan Emsell, Steven Ford and Nigel Shaw. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2013

Thorpe St Andrew Conservative county councillor Ian Mackie said: "This news has come as a terrible shock. I was only speaking with Nigel just before my recent holiday.

"Nigel and I had worked together for two decades and he was always passionate about everything he focussed on.

"He held strong principles which he would always stick to."

Mr Mackie recalled his former colleague's wide range of interests including playing pool and being a DJ and radio presenter.

He had his own north Norfolk-based radio show and he used to tour across Europe in the 1970s and 80s as a DJ.

Mr Mackie added: "Nigel was very interesting to talk to.

"He was always championing community safety and had been chairman of the Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel.

"Nigel also worked hard to protect bus services for older residents and to improve highway safety.

Nigel Shaw pictured with fellow Conservative councillor Ian Mackie - Credit: Contributed

"In February we were able to secure a Get It Started grant for St William's Way Library to fund activities post-pandemic.

"A very sad loss for everyone who knew him and the local community."

Mr Shaw was said to have been particularly proud of his work on the Local Government Association Strategic Aviation Special Interest Group where he was vice-chairman.

He was a strong supporter of the Northern Distributor Road - known as the NDR - and saw the controversial Western Link proposal as being vital due to the economic benefits an improved road structure would bring.

In her statement on the Thorpe St Andrew Town Council website, Mrs Lawn added: "His participation in meetings often triggered debate.

"Therefore his premature passing will be a loss to this council, as well as Broadland District Council and Sprowston Town Council where he also served.

"He held what he would describe as traditional conservative views, focused on low taxation, but with support for those most in need including pensioners and those on low incomes."

Nigel Shaw pictured on the right with Ian Mackie in St William's Way Library - Credit: Ian Mackie

Mr Shaw's first involvement with politics came as a canvasser for the Conservatives as a young boy.

He acted as a runner between polling stations and the committee room of Leicester South MP Tom Boardman.

It is understood there will be a coroner's investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Mr Shaw was not married and does not leave behind any children.