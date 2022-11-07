Obituary: Speedway star Gavin Hedge dies age 51

Gavin Hedge followed in his father's footsteps as a speedway rider - Credit: Dave Fairbrother

Derek James pays tribute to former speedway rider, Gavin Hedge, who has lost his fight for life.

A much-loved member of the Norfolk speedway family and a popular rider with clubs across the country has died at the age of 51.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Gavin Hedge, the son of Pam and Trevor Hedge of Bawburgh, near Norwich, after a nine-month battle with illness.

Gavin didn’t embark on a speedway career until he was in his mid-20s when he followed in the footsteps of his father who was a world-class former Norwich and Wimbledon rider.

Gavin Hedge in his days at Reading - Credit: Dave Fairbrother

Speedway writer and family friend Tony Hurren - Hawkeye - tells me that he first tried his luck at Swindon in a Southern Track Riders’ Championship in 1995, he was an instant hit and won the meeting with a 15-point maximum.

Gavin made his team debut the following season for the Peterborough Thundercats in speedway’s Conference League taking part in all 13 matches.

He was a stylish, all-action rider and the supporters loved him. Teams he rode for included Oxford, Skegness and the Isle of Wight.

He joined Mildenhall late in 1997 where he ended the season with an impressive nine point average. He also rode for Area-Essex, Glasgow, Reading and his father’s team at Wimbledon.

"Gavin," said Tony, "like his father, was a racer. He gave his all every time he went to the tapes and that made him a favourite with speedway supporters far and wide.

"The fact that Gavin never ducked out of a challenge meant that he picked him more than his fair share of injuries, by far the worst being two broken wrists sustained in a crash at Wimbledon in 2004 which effectively ended his career," added Tony.

Gavin accepted the advice of his doctor not to ride again, but just to prove to himself that he could still do it, he got back on his bike and did some practice laps.

With his racing days before him Gavin, joined his father’s business in Norfolk, Trevor Hedge Racing, where he formed his own separate part of the firm, which saw him tuning and repairing grass track, motor cross and road bikes.

Gavin with fiancée Emma at the Norwich speedway supporters lunch last year - Credit: Tony Hurren

In recent years, Gavin took a deep and active interest in the grass track career of his talented nephew Kenzie Cossey which included taking him to events up and down the country, advising him on all aspects of the sport and looking after his motors.

"He was both delighted and proud to see Kenzie develop into a top grass track rider winning countless championship," said Tony.

Gavin and his fiancée Emma had been planning to marry next year.

His funeral will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 16 at Breckland Crematorium in Norwich Road, Scoulton, NR9 4NR, and afterwards at Bawburgh Golf Club.

The annual Norwich Speedway lunch organised by Pam Hedge has been cancelled this year. It had been due to take place at Bawburgh Golf Club on Sunday November 20.