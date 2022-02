Helping others: Dr Michael Ellis worked at a doctor in Norwich for 32 years - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A “well-respected” family doctor who served his community for more than three decades has died at the age of 84.

Dr Michael Charles Ellis, of Norwich, worked in the city for 32 years and dedicated his life to helping others.

Born in Norwich on August 22, 1937, Dr Ellis attended Notre Dame, Willow Lane School, and the City of Norwich School.

After qualifying from Guys Hospital, London, and receiving his medical degrees from the Queen Mother at the Royal Albert Hall, he took up various posts around the country.

He originally specialised in surgery, midwifery, and later bacteriology, before returning to his roots in Norfolk as a community general practitioner (GP).

A calling: Dr Michael Ellis discovered that he wanted to become a GP in his community - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

His family described him as a “big family man, hugely missed by us all”.

His five children said of him: “We always knew that Dad was a well-respected and loved GP in the area but the family have been amazed and overwhelmed by the number of people and families that have been in communication to tell of the many lives he helped, with care and compassion.”

Dr Ellis was a lifelong member of the church, starting at St John’s Cathedral before moving to St George’s parish in Sprowston. Here he sang on the choir and was a Eucharistic Minister.

When he retired, he went on to study pastoral theology at St Mary's University, Surrey.

“Dad’s medical support went hand in hand with the pastoral care he gave to so many. He comforted the suffering, physically and spiritually.

“He was a man of immense faith and people have referred to him as a man of distinction, honour, pride, and humility who was generous, caring and kind with a wicked sense of humour.

“The family would like to thank everyone for everything. Through the kind words, well wishes and stories many have shared about Dad, it is evident that he has most definitely left a lasting impression on many in the community.”

Dr Ellis was also a keen fisherman - river, lake, and sea - and an avid supporter of the RNLI.

He died on January 21 2022 at home with his family. He leaves behind his wife Theresa, five children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.