Obituary: Hethersett 'legend' was often spotted on mobility scooter with his dog

Hethersett's Bryan Knight with one of his beloved pooches, Roly

The family of a well-loved village character - often spotted on a mobility scooter with his one-eyed pug Jack - have paid tribute to him following his death at the age of 85.

Bryan David Knights was born to parents Ernest and Hilda on December 19, 1936, as the youngest of three children.

Bryan Knights died on Saturday, September 24 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital aged 85

With his older sisters Joan and Daphne, the family lived on a farm in Intwood, as his father worked for Gurneys.

He left school and later joined the army, stationed in Edinburgh, before returning to his beloved Norfolk in the mid-1950s.

Bryan Knights in his army uniform

Bryan married wife Carol in in 1963 and the couple had two children - Mandy, born in 1964, followed by Carl in 1966.

The family lived in South Croft, Hethersett - where Bryan remained for 55 years until moving to retirement complex Rowan Gardens four years ago.

Bryan Knights (back right) with Carol and their two children Mandy (right) and Carl

And although Bryan and Carol divorced after more than 20 years of marriage, they remained in each other's lives as close friends until her death in August last year.

Their son Carl also passed away just eight weeks ago.

Mandy Carlish (centre) with father Bryan Knights and brother Carl in the 1980s

Bryan spent his entire civilian career working for the Eastern Electricity Board until he retired aged 60, but as a self-confessed workaholic he also juggled work sugar beat hoeing - by hand - and worked as a painter and decorator at weekends.

In his retirement Bryan didn't slow down, and was a keen hands-on gardener.

He spent much of his leisure time - both as a younger man and in his retirement - playing darts at the Worlds End in Mulbarton.

The Knights family (left to right Carl, dad Bryan and Mandy) on holiday

A dog lover, in his latter years he was known by many in his home village for walking his black one-eyed rescue pug Jack in his mobility scooter.

Jack had a habit of escaping from Bryan, with villagers known to step in on a few occasions to reunite the pair.

Bryan passed away on Saturday, September 24 aged 85.

Bryan (top right) pictured with his sisters Joan and Daphne. Their parents Ernest and Hilda are pictured below

Speaking about her father, Mandy Charlish said: "He could do practically anything. He was dyslexic but had a very practical brain.

"He was a proud man and didn't give up.

Bryan Knights with his daughter Mandy in Bermuda

"He had a real twinkle in his bright blue eyes, for sure.

"He was a big flirt, even up to the end.

"A fun grandad, he was a rock and, in the words of my son, such a legend."

A funeral service will be held on October 11 at 3pm at Colney Wood and will be followed by a wake at the Queen's Head in Hethersett.