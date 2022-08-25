Former Mayor and Sherriff Brenda Ferris-Rampley dies

The family of Norwich stalwart Brenda Ferris-Rampley have paid tribute following her death at the age of 84.

She held numerous important city roles during her life time including Mayor, Sherriff, Deputy Lieutenant and integral roles at Cinema City and Norfolk's museums service.

The eldest of three girls born to Nellie Maude Mary (née Green) and Arthur Thomas Rampley, Brenda was born in Norwich on April 6, 1938.

The proud daughter of self-made Norfolk folk, Brenda's parents ran the Auto School of Motoring from Botolph Street as well as a city sweet shop, among other ventures.

Brenda Ferris-Rampley by the photographs of Lord Mayors at City Hall, where she and other women councillors relaunched the Women's Local Government Society in 2007 - Credit: Archant © 2007

A self-proclaimed Norwich girl through and through, Brenda attended Norwich High School for Girls and took her A Levels early before studying economics at University College London, taking a gap year to aid displaced refugees in the decade following the war.

Fluent in four languages and armed with a deep interest in history and the arts, her loves took her all over the world - including working at the Hague and in Brussels.

Following her death, Caitlin and Sean Ferris paid tribute to their mother.

Preview evening of artist David Jones exhibition at Norwich Theatre Royal on January 24, 2012. Brenda Ferris-Rampley pictured with Joseph Wang - Credit: Archant

Sean said: "She came from a real family of grafters and doers. She was incredibly bright, with language particularly. She never missed a trick.

"She was a great scriptwriter and a really good performer. In the spotlight she shone."

Caitlin added: "She had a true love of language.

Former Lord Mayor Brenda Ferris-Rampley at City Hall - Credit: Archant © 2007

"She spoke four - Dutch, French, German and English as being passable in Italian.

"She founded a translation firm, Babel because she loved the idea of communication and the equality of learning language."

For a time, Brenda lived at Earlham Lodge - before it was turned into part of the University of East Anglia (UEA). Her parents then bought Old Thorpe House - where it is rumoured that Admiral Horatio Nelson was born as his aunt was a previous owner.

Brenda Ferris-Rampley (front left) together with councillors and officers for the event marking 100 years of women councillors in Norwich - Credit: Archant © 2007

Following her time at UCL and overseas, Brenda moved to London in 1962 where she became involved with the Theatre Royal in Stratford East as secretary, becoming life-long friends with the likes of Joan Littlewood, Brian Murphy and Dame Barbara Windsor.

Caitlin said: "She was very zeitgeisty. She was part of the glitterati when that was the coolest thing you could be doing."

It was then in the 1970s that politics came more to the forefront of her life, where she returned to Norfolk and served as councillor for Bowthorpe from 1979 until 2008.

Norwich City Council election count at St Andrews Hall in Norwich 2010. Brenda Ferris-Rampley and fellow Labour supporteres celebrate Jo Storie's win in Bowthorpe - Credit: Archant

She also played an integral role in establishing Cinema City in 1978 and had a "guiding hand" in making it a huge success.

"She was a feminist in a way that she just got on with everything," Sean added.

Caitlin said: "She had huge tenacity in spades - but it was a quiet tenacity. She just cracked on.

"It would be done the way she'd decided - she had a really strong willpower."

In the early 90s she became a governor of the British Film Institute (BFI) off the back of starting Cinema City where she worked closely with Richard Attenborough.

And as if her hands weren't full enough, she balanced with her role as councillor with being Lord Mayor between 1994-95 - during the 800th anniversary of Norwich City Charter - Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk, Sheriff of Norwich, as well as acting on the board of Norwich Castle Museum and Theatre Royal.

Lord Mayor's Procession, Mayor Brenda Ferris-Rampley, 1994 - Credit: Archant Library

Caitlin said: "At the mundane-est of levels - there was nothing glamorous about it - she cared from the bottom up. She was never in local politics to be Mayor or Sherriff, she was in it to do the stuff that mattered to people.

"Even in her 80s, she would sit outside polling stations and stuff leaflets. There was nothing she couldn't do or hadn't done.

Sean added: "And that was while juggling being a single mum. What you got the sense of was that her team absolutely adored her."

Cllr Brenda Ferris-Rampley and Jane Edwards - Credit: Amanda Sandland-Taylor

The late mayoress passed away on Tuesday, August 23 after a short illness.

Brenda is survived by her sisters Barbara and Veronica, brother-in-law Michael, son Sean and daughter Caitlin, son-in-law Jonathan, grandsons Josh and Louis.

Plans are currently being made for celebrations of her life.