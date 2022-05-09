Popular and 'deeply passionate' landlord remembered with new beer
- Credit: Dawn Hopkins
For many years Carl Newell was the smiling face behind the bar at a beloved city pub.
But following the death of the Rose Inn boss in March 2020, publicans have ensured his name will live on in venues across the city.
With the Norwich City of Ale Festival due to kick off this month, Carl will be remembered thanks to a beer brewed in his name being on offer at 45 of the watering holes.
Mr Newell's partner Dawn Hopkins, 52, ran the Queens Road pub alongside him and described Carl as "deeply passionate about Norwich City, craft beer and music of any kind".
She has nominated Norfolk and Waveney MIND as the charity the proceeds of the beer - named Esprit - will go to.
She said: “I chose Norfolk and Waveney MIND because of all the support they gave me during that time.”
Esprit in French translates to mind.
Mr Newell became a stalwart of the beer community thanks to his craft ale knowledge and playlists curated especially for the pub.
Ms Hopkins said: “He was a great supporter of the Norwich beer community.
“This beer will give him a legacy and help to raise awareness of a charity that is doing some much for people.”
Carl died aged 40 the same day pubs were forced to close due to lockdown.
Ms Hopkins added: "The grieving process was much harder than I could have imagined because I couldn't see friends or family."
Ms Hopkins said: “It’s a beer that Carl would have really appreciated.
“It’s a light, hoppy beer. We are hoping it will be popular during the festival and that it will raise around £1,000 for the charity."
The beer is being brewed on May 10 by S&P Brewery and Wildcraft Brewery which have donated their time to the project.
Espirit will be available to drink at 45 pubs throughout the festival which runs from Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, June 26.
To find out exactly where it can be found, visit Norwich City of Ale’s website.