Bid to give organ donor 'Viking send off'

The girlfriend of Simon Devine is appealing for help to pay for his Viking funeral - Credit: Samantha Bailey

A man whose organ donation has saved countless lives will have a unique funeral thanks to his partner's tireless work.

Simon Devine grew up playing in the Scottish woods and "was proud of his Celtic heritage" before moving to Norwich at nine years old.

In 2018 the chef suffered from kidney failure and was put on dialysis.

Simon Devine with his and Samantha's cat, Squanch - Credit: Samantha Bailey

Simon collapsed at home in Anglia Square before dying at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on September 23, 2022, aged 35.

Now his girlfriend of four years is hoping to give him the "Viking send-off he deserves".

Samantha Bailey, who still lives in Anglia Square, said: "We had our first date following his first dialysis session.

"We've been together every step of his dialysis journey.

Simon Devine and Samantha Bailey - Credit: Samantha Bailey

"Simon was waiting to receive a kidney and pancreas in order to give us the future we both dreamed of.

"Unfortunately, he didn't get the chance to live that future but at the end of his life was able to donate his organs to save someone else."

Simon's liver has already been donated.

His heart valves will be stored for up to two years to allow babies born with holes in their heart to have these cut to size, ensuring they can live healthy lives.

Simon Devine died on September 23, aged 35 - Credit: Samantha Bailey

"He'd be so proud that this was his legacy," added Samantha.

"He used to say: 'When I'm dead they can take anything' so I know this is what he would have wanted.

"It's comforting to know that people and children will be able to have a better life and not have to wait like Simon did."

Samantha, 26, has set up a GoFundMe to provide Simon with a Viking funeral.

Samantha said Simon was "proud of his Viking heritage" - Credit: Samantha Bailey

She added: "His family live in New Zealand so I've been trying to organise the funeral.

"We want to have Viking poems read out at the funeral and afterwards we want a traditional Viking feast.

"There will be stories told and songs sung with food all laid out at The Walnut Tree Shades.

"If possible I'd also like to put his ashes into a Viking boat and push them out to sea and then set it on fire.

"It can be done at a couple of beaches in the UK though that will take some more planning."