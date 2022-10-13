Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Obituaries

Bid to give organ donor 'Viking send off'

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 9:30 AM October 13, 2022
The girlfriend of Simon Devine is appealing for help to pay for funeral

The girlfriend of Simon Devine is appealing for help to pay for his Viking funeral - Credit: Samantha Bailey

A man whose organ donation has saved countless lives will have a unique funeral thanks to his partner's tireless work. 

Simon Devine grew up playing in the Scottish woods and "was proud of his Celtic heritage" before moving to Norwich at nine years old.

In 2018 the chef suffered from kidney failure and was put on dialysis.

Simon Devine with his and Samantha's cat, Squanch

Simon Devine with his and Samantha's cat, Squanch - Credit: Samantha Bailey

Simon collapsed at home in Anglia Square before dying at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on September 23, 2022, aged 35.

Now his girlfriend of four years is hoping to give him the "Viking send-off he deserves".

Samantha Bailey, who still lives in Anglia Square, said: "We had our first date following his first dialysis session.

"We've been together every step of his dialysis journey.

Simon Devine and Samantha Bailey

Simon Devine and Samantha Bailey - Credit: Samantha Bailey

Most Read

  1. 1 Cones and 'do not park' signs put up in NR3 amid parking 'pickle'
  2. 2 Man arrested after police negotiator called to city home
  3. 3 NR3 kitchen to serve roasts in second pub after 'phenomenal' demand
  1. 4 Talks on moving homeless group from shop entrance this week
  2. 5 Hundreds attend supermarket opening with £1,000 in vouchers given away
  3. 6 M&S announces plans to close a quarter of large stores
  4. 7 Four-day Christmas market with street food and donkeys coming to Norwich
  5. 8 Council steps in over row between NR3 neighbours
  6. 9 Homeless encampment cleared from doorway of vacant city shop
  7. 10 Cyclist taken to hospital after city centre crash

"Simon was waiting to receive a kidney and pancreas in order to give us the future we both dreamed of.

"Unfortunately, he didn't get the chance to live that future but at the end of his life was able to donate his organs to save someone else."

Simon's liver has already been donated.

His heart valves will be stored for up to two years to allow babies born with holes in their heart to have these cut to size, ensuring they can live healthy lives.

Simon Devine died on September 23, aged 35

Simon Devine died on September 23, aged 35 - Credit: Samantha Bailey

"He'd be so proud that this was his legacy," added Samantha.

"He used to say: 'When I'm dead they can take anything' so I know this is what he would have wanted.

"It's comforting to know that people and children will be able to have a better life and not have to wait like Simon did."

Samantha, 26, has set up a GoFundMe to provide Simon with a Viking funeral.

Samantha said Simon was "proud of his Viking heritage"

Samantha said Simon was "proud of his Viking heritage" - Credit: Samantha Bailey

She added: "His family live in New Zealand so I've been trying to organise the funeral.

"We want to have Viking poems read out at the funeral and afterwards we want a traditional Viking feast.

"There will be stories told and songs sung with food all laid out at The Walnut Tree Shades.

"If possible I'd also like to put his ashes into a Viking boat and push them out to sea and then set it on fire.

"It can be done at a couple of beaches in the UK though that will take some more planning."

Simon Devine with Samantha Bailey, centre, and Samantha's mum Sharon, left

Simon Devine with Samantha Bailey, centre, and Samantha's mum Sharon, left - Credit: Samantha Bailey

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Animal rights activists stopping farmers' vehicles on their way into Norwich Livestock Market

Farmer to stand trial for confrontation with vegan protestors

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Bake Away is opening a new shop in Hellesdon

New cake shop selling 'old school treats' to open in city suburb

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Annie Reilly has been left in pain after her power was switched off for almost 24 hours

Mum loses freezer full of food after her power is switched off

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
xxx_02_pottergatebones_norwich_oct22

Exclusive

CSI called to Pottergate after bones dug up

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon