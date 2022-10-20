Family pay tribute to 'courageous' mum Alice, who has died aged 31

Alice Whittaker, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year, has died aged 31 - Credit: Saul Whittaker

A young mum who battled terminal breast cancer for more than a year has died aged 31.

Alice Whittaker, who grew up in High Wycombe before moving to Norfolk, received the devastating news on September 1 last year.

The mum-of-one died at Priscilla Bacon Lodge on September 10 at 5.25am.

Alice's husband, Saul Whittaker, said: "She was incredibly strong and brave.

"Every day she battled everything with such dignity and strength.

"I couldn't be more proud."

Alice with her dad, Graham Upson and mum, Natalie Upson - Credit: Saul Whittaker

The pair, who got married in 2016, first met in 2008 at The Crop Shop in Castle Meadow when they both were 17.

Saul added: "We loved to go out eating, walking around the countryside and along the beach.

"Southwold was our favourite place to go for a trip, near where we got married.

"Another big thing for Alice was gigs.

"Even before I met her she had already been to more than 100 gigs.

Alice and Saul got married on May 11, 2016 - Credit: Saul Whittaker

"She loved her music and was a massive Ed Sheeran fan."

Alice gave birth to son Reuben on June 8, 2021.

Shortly afterwards Alice received the news she had triple-negative breast cancer.

Alice's father, Graham Upson, added: "Alice was a beautiful and loving daughter who brought so much happiness and joy to me and to her mother who also died from cancer three years ago.

"Alice cared deeply about other people and had a great sense of humour, even in the midst of her own painful suffering.

Alice Whittaker was born in High Wycombe before moving to Norfolk with her family when she was eight years old - Credit: Saul Whittaker

"She will be missed immeasurably by us, the family and by all those who knew her."

Alice grew up in Norwich but then moved to Loddon.

Her funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Loddon on Saturday at 9am.

Tracy Whittaker, Alice's mother-in-law, said: "Alice made us all promise to be here to support Saul and Reuben in different ways.

"She fought her fight with incredible dignity and bravery.

"She was a true inspiration.

Alice on holiday with her dad Graham Whittaker, mum Natalie Whittaker, and sister Sophie Whittaker. - Credit: Alice Whittaker

"We only have to look at Reuben to see her beautiful smile and personality shining through.

"We will keep our promises Alice and miss you always."

The GoFundMe is still open for donations to help Alice's family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-action-for-alice

Vikki Rogers, Saul's auntie, added: "What an inspiration Alice was, always to be remembered and never forgotten.

"All our love always."

Alice Whittaker, who was diagnosed with an incurable cancer in September 2021, has found hope in new drug Trodelvy. - Credit: Alice Whittaker

Alice's sister-in-law, Jo Cargill, added: "I am truly grateful that I got to call the beautiful Alice my sister-in-law and our son got to call her his auntie.

"Saul and Alice defined the meaning of love.

"She was a perfect wife to Saul and wonderful mother to Reuben.

"Her passing has left a grate void but her smile will never fade from our hearts."

Alice was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer on September 1, 2021 - Credit: Saul Whittaker

How to check your breasts and what to do if you feel a lump

The charity Breast Cancer Now says there is no one way to check your breasts.

Experts suggest people should try to get to know how their breasts look and feel so that they know what's normal for them.

This should be a regular part of body care so people can feel more confident about noticing any changes.

If anyone notices changes they should get in touch with their GP.

How to self-examine your breasts - Credit: Breast Cancer Now

The charity added: "Look and feel at your breasts regularly, such as while in the bath or shower, when you use body moisturiser or when you get dressed.

"It's important to check all parts of your breast and armpits up to your collarbone.

"It's not just lumps too: look out for swelling, puckering or dimpling of the skin, changes or discharge from the nipples."