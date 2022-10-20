Family pay tribute to 'courageous' mum Alice, who has died aged 31
- Credit: Saul Whittaker
A young mum who battled terminal breast cancer for more than a year has died aged 31.
Alice Whittaker, who grew up in High Wycombe before moving to Norfolk, received the devastating news on September 1 last year.
The mum-of-one died at Priscilla Bacon Lodge on September 10 at 5.25am.
Alice's husband, Saul Whittaker, said: "She was incredibly strong and brave.
"Every day she battled everything with such dignity and strength.
"I couldn't be more proud."
The pair, who got married in 2016, first met in 2008 at The Crop Shop in Castle Meadow when they both were 17.
Saul added: "We loved to go out eating, walking around the countryside and along the beach.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The new restaurant opening at vacant site in Timber Hill
- 2 Boa constrictor rescued after being found in city park
- 3 Two GP surgeries near Norwich placed into special measures
- 4 'Who designed this?' Campaigner slams new St Stephen's Street planters
- 5 NR3 pub closes for a month as £250,000 refurbishment takes place
- 6 Couple waiting for council home have lived in car for SEVEN months
- 7 Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after city crash
- 8 Burger chain opens Norwich takeaway with 50pc off to celebrate
- 9 Bid for 20mph speed limit to be put on 'rat run' route
- 10 Crash in multi-storey car park causes delays in city centre
"Southwold was our favourite place to go for a trip, near where we got married.
"Another big thing for Alice was gigs.
"Even before I met her she had already been to more than 100 gigs.
"She loved her music and was a massive Ed Sheeran fan."
Alice gave birth to son Reuben on June 8, 2021.
Shortly afterwards Alice received the news she had triple-negative breast cancer.
Alice's father, Graham Upson, added: "Alice was a beautiful and loving daughter who brought so much happiness and joy to me and to her mother who also died from cancer three years ago.
"Alice cared deeply about other people and had a great sense of humour, even in the midst of her own painful suffering.
"She will be missed immeasurably by us, the family and by all those who knew her."
Alice grew up in Norwich but then moved to Loddon.
Her funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Loddon on Saturday at 9am.
Tracy Whittaker, Alice's mother-in-law, said: "Alice made us all promise to be here to support Saul and Reuben in different ways.
"She fought her fight with incredible dignity and bravery.
"She was a true inspiration.
"We only have to look at Reuben to see her beautiful smile and personality shining through.
"We will keep our promises Alice and miss you always."
The GoFundMe is still open for donations to help Alice's family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-action-for-alice
Vikki Rogers, Saul's auntie, added: "What an inspiration Alice was, always to be remembered and never forgotten.
"All our love always."
Alice's sister-in-law, Jo Cargill, added: "I am truly grateful that I got to call the beautiful Alice my sister-in-law and our son got to call her his auntie.
"Saul and Alice defined the meaning of love.
"She was a perfect wife to Saul and wonderful mother to Reuben.
"Her passing has left a grate void but her smile will never fade from our hearts."
How to check your breasts and what to do if you feel a lump
The charity Breast Cancer Now says there is no one way to check your breasts.
Experts suggest people should try to get to know how their breasts look and feel so that they know what's normal for them.
This should be a regular part of body care so people can feel more confident about noticing any changes.
If anyone notices changes they should get in touch with their GP.
The charity added: "Look and feel at your breasts regularly, such as while in the bath or shower, when you use body moisturiser or when you get dressed.
"It's important to check all parts of your breast and armpits up to your collarbone.
"It's not just lumps too: look out for swelling, puckering or dimpling of the skin, changes or discharge from the nipples."