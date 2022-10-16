Ballroom dance legend known as 'Mr Music' dies aged 91

John Symonds who was popular in the Little Melton community has died aged 91 - Credit: Sue Stanley

A man who competed beneath the glittering chandeliers of Blackpool's Tower Ballroom alongside his wife has died, aged 91.

Born in Welbourn on November 24, 1930 John Symonds was the eldest of two alongside his sister Jean, born to parents Mary and Kenneth Symonds.

John went to school in Mattishall and became a builder at a nearby firm when he left.

His eldest daughter, Sue Stanley, said: "He was a builder for most of his life.

"He started out where he grew up and then moved to Holmes Shopfitters in Rouen Road.

John and his family pictured: back left: Glenn Stanley, back middle: Helen Symonds, back right: Paul Fuller and front left: Sue Stanley, front middle: John Symonds, front right: Sarah Fuller - Credit: Sue Stanley

"He worked there for more than 20 years.

"In his youth Dad also owned a motorcycle and was nicknamed ‘Skid Symonds’.

"He was a keen follower of cycle speedway and motorcycle racing, travelling to bike tracks across the South East with his group of friends."

It was in the early 50s when John saw his future wife, Helen, for the first time.

Sue said: "He cycled past her while she waiting to catch the bus into work.

"Eventually he plucked up the courage to ask her out and their first date was a dance in Easton Village Hall.

"They would enjoy days out on his motorbike and go to watch the cycle speedway together."

John Symonds and Helen Symonds at a ballroom dancing competition - Credit: Sue Stanley

The pair got married at Easton Church and lived in the area.

Their daughters Sue and Sarah were born in 1959 and 1964.

In the late 80s the family moved to Little Melton where they stayed ever since.

John became self-employed in the building trade in order to spend more time with his family.

"I remember family trips to the seaside and holidays at Pontins in Hemsby," added Sue.

"It was a very happy time.

"He was also a keen sea fisherman and gardener.

"He treated my husband, Glennm and Sarah's husband, Paul, like sons."

John Symonds was known as Mr Music and played music at parties, functions and fundraisers - Credit: Sue Stanley

One of John's greatest passions was music and ballroom dancing, which took him and Helen around the country for competitions.

Their daughter added: "Mum and Dad travelled all over the UK to compete, including the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

"They were long-time members of Norfolk & Norwich Dance Association. Dad went on to become chairman until the club closed in the mid 2000s.

"He made many lifelong friends during this time.

"From his mid-60s to his early 80s he learned to play the keyboard, becoming a member of the Norwich Electric Organ and Keyboard Club.

"In addition he also began to DJ.

"He went under the name 'Mr Music' and had all the mixing decks, lights and speakers.

John Symonds with his granddaughter Samantha - Credit: Sue Stanley

"It was something he loved to do - playing recorded music at parties and functions all over East Anglia well into his 80s.

"He also hosted several charity events to raise money for East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Dad requested that any charitable donations go to them at his funeral which will be held at Little Melton Church."

John was still working into his mid-80s doing odd jobs for people around the Little Melton community where he soon became "a legend".

Sue added: "So many people knew him for how immaculate his allotments were and for all the work he did around the community.

"He was the caretaker of the village hall and would always give advice to people about their allotments.

John Symonds at his allotments in Little Melton - Credit: Sue Stanley

"A regular winner of the ’Best Kept Allotment’, Dad was awarded countless certificates at the annual local produce shows - including one for biggest pumpkin.

"He always found time to chat to fellow allotment keepers and was happy to share his extensive knowledge with those who were new to gardening."

Following a short illness John was admitted to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) before dying on October 11.

Wife Helen, daughters Sue and Sarah, sons-in-law Glenn and Paul and granddaughter Samantha spent "precious time with him sharing wonderful memories and music until it was time to say goodbye".

Arrangements are being made by Harveys Funeral Directors for celebration of John’s life to be held in Little Melton Church in November with family flowers only and donations to East Anglian Air Ambulance.