Tributes to 'wonderful and courageous' Hazelle after her death, aged 58

Tributes have come in from friends and family after Hazelle Hansel died aged 58 - Credit: Rosie Miller

Family and friends of a city shoe maker who found support in the LGBTQ+ community have said they hope she "is at peace".

Born Christopher Robin Hansel on December 23, 1963, at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) to mother Elsie and father Thomas Hansel, Hazelle Hansel attended Lakenham Middle School before moving on to Hewett Secondary.

She enjoyed and excelled in woodwork and metalwork throughout her school years.

Her skill with her hands made the move into her first job aged 18 at Bally shoe factory - formerly in Hall Road - that much easier.

It was here that Hazelle met her first love, Rosie Miller.

Hazelle Hansel was part of the LGBTQ+ community who "were really there for Hazelle when she needed it" - Credit: Rosie Miller

Ms Miller, now 57, said: "We knew each other from school and I bumped into her again at the shoe factory.

"She worked on the line and I worked in the canteen.

"We hit it off straight away - reminiscing over school."

Meeting in November 1981 it didn't take long for the pair to marry, tying the knot at Norwich Registry Office on January 15, 1982.

The newlyweds moved into Northfields before having a child, Alex Hansel, in 1993.

And even though the marriage ended in 2007 Rosie recalls how their friendship blossomed after Hazelle confided in her.

Rosie Miller, 57, who was married to Hazelle Hansel for 25 years - Credit: Rosie Miller

Ms Miller added: "Around 2010 Hazelle came out to me. It actually made our relationship better.

"We put the past behind us and I felt like she could speak to me friend to friend.

"We became best friends and she confided in me while going through the transition to be a woman.

"Having moved to Maidstone Road, Hazelle fully transitioned in 2017.

"Throughout that time of change the LGBTQ+ community were really there for Hazelle.

"She was also an avid attendee of Norwich Pride."

Friend Poppy Rose, who lives in Winchester Tower, met Hazelle in 2010.

Poppy Rose, 65, said: "Hazelle always had a smile whenever we met" - Credit: Poppy Rose

The 65-year-old said: "Hazelle always had a time for a quick chat.

"She was a wonderful and courageous woman with a heart of gold.

"I hope she's now found peace."

Ms Miller added: "One thing Hazelle loved to do was ride her bike.

"She would go out around the city and take lots of pictures as she loved photography."

Hazelle was found in her home on September 17, aged 58.