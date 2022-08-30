Mum thanks 'brilliant' convoy following death of daughter and driver

Both Kaychanel and her driver Julian Richards died in 2021 so Louise Willson went to pay tribute to them. - Credit: Louise Willson

A West Earlham mum has paid tribute to her "best friend" after she waved children off at the annual East Coast Truckers convoy.

The truck parade sees disabled and disadvantaged children from across the region drive in the cab of lorries, fire engines and more.

The popular event returned after two years off because of the pandemic this weekend and Louise Willson was one of the many waving the vehicles on.

Louise’s daughter Kaychanel Willson was diagnosed with VACTERL syndrome at birth.

VACTERL association is a disorder that affects many body systems including - but not limited to - spine and limb abnormalities.

Doctors feared Kaychanel would not survive but the brave little girl lived into her teenage years.

Kaychanel had the same driver at the convoy, Julian Richards every year from 2010 to 2019. - Credit: Louise Willson

Kaychanel had been a part of the East Coast Truckers convoy since 2010.

She died last year aged 18.

Louise, 35, said: “Julian Richards was her driver from her first ever trip right up until 2019 which was their last convoy together.

“My son Kenzie (15) has also been on the convoys as he has ADHD.”

This year was very different for the mum-of-two as both Kaychanel and Julian died in 2021, so instead of waving her daughter and her driver off, Louise remembered the pair.

Kaychanel also got to go on the convoy with her brother Kenzie twice. - Credit: Louise Willson

She said: “I remember getting so excited in the weeks leading up to the convoy but we were also always worried she would not be well enough to attend.

“It is a precious day especially for the children who don’t often get to go out. The memories it creates are truly priceless.”

Louise said she hoped that Julian and Kaychanel were "having their own convoy in the sky".

She said: “Julian was such a kind man and really was brilliant with my daughter.

“One of the funniest days was when he kept putting pounds in the games at Pleasurewood Hills which is where the convoy ends. She went round the bike track about ten times.”

The children would be driven in convoy to Pleasurewood Hills - a Suffolk theme park. Pictured: Julian Richards, Kaychanel Willson and Woody. - Credit: Louise Willson.

Louise plans to return every year to wave off all the other children.

She said: “This team are absolute heroes.

“They help to create precious memories and I cannot thank them enough.”

Kaychanel Willson and her mother Louise would always get excited on the weeks leading up to the convoy. - Credit: Louise Willson



