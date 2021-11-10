News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Friends' farewell to 'talented' 28-year-old Covid victim

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 6:30 AM November 10, 2021
Kyanna Sutton singing as part of the Norwich Community Choir.

Kyanna Sutton singing as part of the Norwich Community Choir. - Credit: Steven Kemp/Norwich Community Ch

A talented singer who died from Covid will be remembered by her friends and loved ones at a special concert held in her honour.

Kyanna Sutton, 28, from Norwich, died on January 18 this year at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) after being admitted after Christmas with what she believed was asthma-related symptoms.

But Miss Sutton, who worked at the post office in Aylsham Road with her mother, tested positive for coronavirus soon afterwards.

The 28-year-old had been a member of Norwich Community Choir for over a decade before her death during which time she "blossomed" into a popular lead soloist.

Around 70 members of the choir are performing in the memorial concert at St Peter Mancroft Church on November 13, from 7pm, which is raising money for Asthma UK and the NNUH Intensive Care Unit.

Community choir conductor Meg Turpin. Photo: Bill Smith

Meg Turpin, director of music for Norwich Community Choir - Credit: Bill Smith

Meg Turpin, director of music for Norwich Community Choir, said: "Kyanna died before she was able to get vaccinated. It is an enormous loss for us. She used to do a lot of singing in Norwich, not just with the choir.

"We wanted to do something special for her and a lot of people could not go to her funeral. Singing was her life.

"The choir is my passion and she was my right-hand girl."

Ms Turpin added: "She would have loved the idea of the concert. Whenever we perform we put everything into it - no matter how big or small.

"Singing brings us together and friendship brings us together."

She said Miss Sutton would be remembered through her encouraging influence on other solo singers and choir members adding: "We remember her funny traits. She was very kind to people and new members coming into the choir."

Songs have been chosen by Miss Sutton's mother, Kirstie Sutton, and will be reflective.

Kyanna Sutton, right, with mother Kirstie.

Kyanna Sutton, right, with mother Kirstie. - Credit: Kirstie Sutton

They will allow people to grieve the 28-year-old as well as other loved ones lost to Covid.

One of the pieces will include an original score called Sing Gently by Grammy award-winning American composer Eric Whitacre which was written last year and inspired by the pandemic.

Tickets cost £10 and can be bought via https://norwichcommunitychoir.co.uk or on the door. 


