Norwich City author and stats whizz dies age 76

Mike Davage, known for his work with Norwich City, has died age 76 - Credit: Corrinne Davage

A footie fanatic who penned two books about his beloved Canaries - as well as serving as a expert in the club's stats - has died.

Mike Davage was born in Southampton on December 3, 1945, as the oldest of three siblings to Albert and Molly Davage.

As a child Mike was enthusiastic about many sports - playing amateur football, cricket and hockey to a high standard.

But his interest spanned beyond playing the games - he excelled at sports history from a young age.

Friend James Woodrow, whose fact collecting for Norwich City FC overlapped with Mike's, said: "He could identify a footballer as the 47th South African to have played in the Football League - he was that good.

Mike Davage is known for his work with Norwich City's player stats and facts - Credit: Corrine Davage

"He had always done sporting research but at school he applied to do an A Level in maths and became a forensic accountant."

It was at his London-based job at Anglo Overseas - the company which he worked for all his life - where he met his wife-to-be, Val.

Corrinne Davage, Mike's daughter, said: "They met in London - mum was 21 and dad was 24.

"When they first met dad always used to sit in mum's chair at work and 'pester' her all the time for a date.

"So mum took him to her sister's wedding as a plus one and he never left.

Mike Davage and his wife Val Davage - Credit: Corrinne Davage

"He moved in with mum's parents in Basildon and it wasn't long before they married in Brentwood, Essex, in April 1969."

Shortly after marrying they welcomed Corrinne on September 4, 1969, before having a second child, Marc, on March 16, 1972.

It was that same year that Mike's job took him to Norwich where the family moved to Old Catton.

Here they would live in the same house for 50 years.

It wasn't long before word got out about Mike's love for stats and research.

Mike Davage authored or contributed to more than 100 sports history books - Credit: Corrinne Davage

Corrinne added: "He originally took it up as a hobby.

"It was after he retired in his 50s that he was really able to really devote time to his research.

"He would look at each player in depth - from their playing history to their family.

"He'd end up missing half the matches he went to because people would come up to him constantly asking for details on a certain player.

"Norwich City would call him up to find out details and his stats would appear in many of the game day programs and papers."

Mike Davage was described as being "all about family" - Credit: Corrinne Davage

As well as providing stats for each game and player Mike was either a lead, or contributor, to over 100 football history books.

Corrinne said: "His first book was 'Canary Citizens Centenary' in the 80s, which was republished in 2001 and he also authored 'Glorious Canaries, Past and Present' in 1994.

"It's a great comfort to know that his legacy will continue to live on in all his books."

Mr Woodrow added: "Mike compiled detailed factual records of matches and player for football, cricket and even baseball.

"His efforts extended to many clubs and he had several of his own extensive publications with his collaboration of many more.

Mike Davage's first book was 'Canary Citizens Centenary' - Credit: Corrinne Davage

"One project alone led to him creating biographies for over 10,000 inter-war footballers."

Mike's other love was cricket, working as the Norfolk County Cricket Club's historian.

This is when ten-hour days became the norm for over two-and-a-half years as Mike set about satisfying his monster appetite for facts, figures and knowledge.

The result of his labour of love was his first cricket book – 'Knights in Whites, Major Men and Preachers and Teachers' which was published in 2011.

Mike Davage was "a great husband and amazing grandfather" - Credit: Corrinne Davage

Corrinne said: "He was a brilliant dad - very funny and always had us in fits of laughter.

"He took us to see Norwich play and later on, with my son, to cricket."

Mike died at homefrom a heart attack on July 29, 2022, at 76 years old.

Corrinne added: "He was a great husband, an amazing grandfather and was all about family."

Mike leaves behind his wife Val, two children Corrinne and Marc, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.