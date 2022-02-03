Gallery
Norwich City colours aplenty for funeral of superfan Lil
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022
Her coffin was draped in a Norwich City blanket while plenty of football shirts were on show as respects were paid to a popular Canaries superfan.
The funeral of Lilian Kemp took place at Earlham Crematorium on Thursday morning before friends and family gathered in a box overlooking Carrow Road's pitch for the wake.
Tributes have been pouring in for Tuckswood's Lil who died at the age of 91 in December after following Norwich City home and away since the age of 21.
Speaking at the wake, Lil's son Shaun, 57, said: "She would have been in her element if she was here. She loved being the centre of attention.
"She used to go to all the European games and once discharged herself from hospital against the doctor's advice to get to a game."
Lil's great-grandson Jordan, 29, said: "The outpouring of love from the community has made it easier. It goes far beyond our family bloodline. Enough people knew her to fill this stadium.
"You would go to away games and all the fans would know of her. It was amusing seeing Leeds and Millwall fans in unity remembering her."
The family would like to see Lil's Norwich scarf - which is covered in football badges donated to the club - while there have also been initial talks about a memorial garden tribute.
One of Lil's four daughters Christine Snell, 69, said: "We used to go all over the place on the coach trips to away games. It was known as Lil's Gang and wherever Norwich were playing we went."
Another daughter Nicky Denby, 59, recalled standing with her mum at Manchester United in the torrential rain where Lil "was the loudest of them all" in the away end.
Nicky's husband Stephen, 62, added: "She always saw the best in everyone. She never had a bad word to say about anyone."
Lil's great-granddaughter Brooke, 20, organised a fundraising page for the funeral and for the club to show Lil on the big screen during the Arsenal match on Boxing Day.
She said: "On matchdays she would usually ring up at 7am and we would be in the Queen of Iceni pub from 8am to 2pm. She had her own table and keys for a disabled toilet in the ground."