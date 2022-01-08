Obituary: Students and staff thank teaching 'legend' Nick

Students and staff at a city school have paid tribute to a long standing teacher Nick Stone, who was "unwavering" in his commitment to pupils.

Mr Stone died earlier this month having contracted Covid, spending two weeks in intensive care despite being double-jabbed.

Nick Stone pictured on a ski trip with students - Credit: CNS

Mr Stone, who taught at City of Norwich School for more than 30 years, lived in Great Yarmouth and had spent his entire career teaching modern languages at the Eaton Road-based secondary and sixth form.

Jo Philpott, headteacher at City of Norwich School, said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of a highly-respected and much-loved teacher, colleague and friend, Mr Nick Stone.

Jo Philpott, principal of City of Norwich School. Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust - Credit: Archant

"Nick worked at CNS for more than thirty years and was unwavering in his commitment to the thousands of students he taught, and colleagues he worked alongside.

"He contributed a huge amount during his time at our school and while he will be sorely missed by everyone, he will always be fondly remembered as an integral member of our tight-knit CNS community.

“We will share more information about our plans to commemorate Nick’s life and contribution shortly, and are continuing to provide support to Nick’s family, staff and students.

Nick Stone was a teacher at City of Norwich School - Credit: The Stone family

“In the meantime, everyone past and present in the CNS community will be joining us in sharing all our thoughts and best wishes to Nick’s friends, family and loved ones at this difficult time, and I would like to offer my thanks for the overwhelming support and kindness received so far.”

Connor Southwell was one of Mr Stone's CNS students, and said: "Mr Stone was a pillar of the CNS community. He was a teacher who commanded respect and had a tough exterior that saw him revered by students and pupils alike.

"But once you got past that, you found a talented, caring teacher who was a master at helping student progress and achieve their aspirations. It wasn’t just academic progress he was interested in but also improving students as people and listening to their concerns.

"When I was at the school, he would often stop me in the corridors and ask how everything was going before we ultimately ended up discussing football. He was an ardent Sheffield Wednesday supporter and loved poking fun after every Norwich City loss.

"In life, you always remember those teachers who helped you get through school, Mr Stone was one of them and I will miss him dearly."

Other students, past and present, turned to social media to share their memories.

City of Norwich School in Eaton Road. Photo: CNS - Credit: CNS

Both Carys Lloyd and her daughter were taught by the linguist. She wrote: "This is such sad news. I was part of Mr Stone's first form at CNS and recently saw him again at the open evening with my daughter.

"He remembered me 18 years later and it was a pleasure to catch up with him. Yes he was strict back in the day but a legend of CNS. RIP Mr Stone."

Matt Kemp added: "I was at CNS between 1996 and 2002. I’m truly stunned by this sad news. A man with such a passion for teaching, learning and discipline.

"Even though he supported Sheffield Wednesday he was well respected, both in and out of CNS.

"He would often be in INTU Chapelfield as it was then on a Sunday afternoon shopping would always stop and speak. A CNS legend, RIP Sir."

Anne Elibol added: "So many memories of Nick. He was a true professional who got the best out of his students. He was so witty and I'll always remember how he handed my son £10 when his wallet was stolen on the school trip to Euro Disney.

"Very sad news indeed."

Jane Thompson wrote on Facebook: "He was my son's form tutor, there was so much support from him when my husband was ill and during both lockdowns he called multiple times to see how my son was coping.

"He also had a passion for teaching and may have been strict but as my son learned he only wanted you to strive to be your best."

