Mural remembers city musician 'Big Tobes' who died aged 27

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:30 AM September 14, 2022
David “Gnasher” Nash creating the mural for Toby Patten under the Anglia Square flyover 

David “Gnasher” Nash creating the mural for Toby Patten under the Anglia Square flyover - Credit: David Cross

A mural has been created under the Anglia Square flyover in memory of a 27-year-old musician and chef. 

David Nash, who goes by the name 'Gnasher', was asked by the Moosey art gallery to travel from Hertfordshire to create the artwork.

The mural artist was at Anglia Square from 9.45am until 4.30pm on Monday creating the tribute for Toby Patten - known as 'Big Tobes'. 

He died this summer with 500 people attending his funeral at Colney Woodland Burial Park on August 10.

Toby Patten, known as 'Big Tobes', died at the age of 27 

Toby Patten, known as 'Big Tobes', died at the age of 27 - Credit: Contributed

Harry Barratt, 28, of Moosey Art, who was a close friend of Toby, said: "He was a flamboyant character who was very loving and very caring of others.

"Although his life was cut short he achieved everything he needed to and seeing the amount of people at his funeral shows how much respect he had."

Toby was heavily involved with the Culture Clan in Norwich and Nottingham in which he helped promote young music artists at various venues. 

David “Gnasher” Nash creating the mural for 'Big Tobes' at the Anglia Square flyover 

David “Gnasher” Nash creating the mural for 'Big Tobes' at the Anglia Square flyover - Credit: David Cross

The former City of Norwich School and Notre Dame High School pupil also worked at Roger Hickman's restaurant and Brick Pizza.

He was also a keen cricket player.

Mr Barratt added: "He was from the Magdalen Street area and he could often be seen trotting around these streets so we thought the mural would be a nice idea.

"His mother also lives nearby and she was filled with a lot of love when she saw it."

Toby Patten, known as 'Big Tobes' whose funeral recently took place at Colney Woodland Burial Park 

Toby Patten, known as 'Big Tobes' whose funeral recently took place at Colney Woodland Burial Park - Credit: Contributed

Mr Barratt spoke at his good friend's funeral and recalled being regularly invited to Toby's relatives' homes - including his grandparents in Kent.

He told the service: "Toby was an artist with a paintbrush and with a microphone but mostly with people.

"Toby was a magnet, he was like a glue, a very loud glue that would storm into rooms and light them up."

Gnasher said: "Moosey art gallery employed me to paint this a man called Tobes who I understand was a musician and really lively character in the area.

"I moved to Hertfordshire from Norwich six years ago so I have done a lot of work in the city in the past."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon