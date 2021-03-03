Published: 5:30 AM March 3, 2021

Kevin Fitzmaurice, along with his brothers, successfully steered Norwich-based business Fitzmaurice Carriers - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A “talented and energetic” businessman, who successfully steered a family-run business in Norwich, has died aged 93.

Kevin Fitzmaurice, along with brothers Brian and John, steered the family firm, Fitzmaurice Carrier, to strong and successful growth during the 1960s and 70s.

And those business achievements have been long-lasting, with the company's distinctive yellow and black lorries remaining a familiar sight on the roads of Norfolk and Suffolk to this day.

Born Kevin James Fitzmaurice on July 23, 1927, in a modest north Norwich terrace house, he was one of nine children.

His childhood knowledge of hardship informed his entire life and, when business success allowed, he set up the Fitzmaurice Trust to support many Norwich-based charities and individuals in need.

Never being a person to pass someone in need, Mr Fitzmaurice was an active Rotarian supporting many causes, including the Vietnamese immigrants who settled in Norwich following their rescue from boats in the South China Sea.

During his decades of building the business, Mr Fitzmaurice became very active in public life in the city. He was elected a city councillor and became deputy Lord Mayor of Norwich in 1969.

One of his principal interests was education and while on Norwich City Council he championed the introduction of comprehensive schools. He was a leading figure in setting up the Notre Dame Preparatory School on Dereham Road, where he became chair of the governors and was appointed a magistrate on the Norwich bench, where he served with great distinction for over 30 years.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Here is where he applied his deeply compassionate nature alongside his fine analytical mind.

“He was a prominent figure in Norwich life, very active, and admired by many.”

Mr Fitzmaurice was an avid reader with wide general knowledge and a particular interest in history. He was well-informed on many subjects and had an outstanding ability to extemporise fluent, witty, and thoughtful speeches. As a result, he was often called upon to address a gathering, who were never disappointed.

In 1951, he married Teresa Williams. Together, the couple had eight children.

Mr Fitzmaurice loved exploring Norfolk, whether boating on the Broads, walking, or cycling, especially if the destination was a coastal view or an old church. For many years he sang with the choir at St George's Church, on Sprowston Road, where his funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 4.

He died peacefully on February 4, following a debilitating illness. He will be "lovingly remembered for all his fine qualities" by his wife, children, 21 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.

