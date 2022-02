More than 120 mourners attended the funeral of Auriol Hughes, the first female Freeman of Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich - Credit: Supplied by Revd James Stewart

More than 120 mourners turned out to pay their respects to the first female freeman of Thorpe St Andrew, Auriol Hughes.

The funeral of the 87-year-old was held on February 15 at the parish church where she had served for many years.

At the service her baptism was recited in what the Reverend James Stewart called "a bookend of her life".

Her coffin, which was blessed with holy water, was adorned with a bible and cross representing her faith, as well as her Imperial Service and town freeman medals.

Key figures within the community she worked so tirelessly for attended her funeral.

These included councillors Sue Lawn, the town mayor, Jane Fisher, the deputy town mayor, Ian Mackie, county councillor, and representatives of the Mother's Union and Thorpe History Group.

Auriol Hughes was made a Freeman of Thorpe St Andrew in 2019 - Credit: Archant

During the service the Revd Stewart paid tribute to Thorpe's 'golden girl'.

He said of the service: "Auriol means golden. Auriol was very much was a golden girl of Thorpe St Andrew through her many, many years of kindness and love for her church and community.

"In Auriol we had someone with a rich seam of gold running through her as a result of her humility, patience, love, constant encouragement and her many acts of service to her church and community.

"Through her kindness and generosity Auriol gave us an example of how to live our lives so that we might aspire in parish and community to be like Auriol."

Auriol Hughes and the Revd James Stewart, who paid tribute to Thorpe St Andrews' 'golden girl' - Credit: Archant

A eulogy was delivered by Auriol's younger brother John, who was moved by the amount of people packed in the church.

"This really shows how wonderful Auriol was, as a person and as a sister," he said.

He shared memories of their childhood before moving to Norfolk in 1961, and the way that she dedicated her life to Thorpe.

He also highlighted her 40 years of service to the civil service, including the Air Ministry, Ministry of Agriculture and latterly HM Stationery Office.