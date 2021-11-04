Tributes paid to former medical director at Norwich hospital

Dr Ian Brooksby, former medical director at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has died - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Tributes have been made to "exceptional doctor and friend to many" Dr Iain Brooksby, who has died aged 76.

The former medical director and cardiologist at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), died last weekend after battling cancer since 2018.

He spent more than 30 years working as a cardiologist, treating thousands of patients that benefited from his dedication and skill.

Known by his colleagues as Dr B, he went on to spend a decade working as medical director at the NNUH until his retirement in 2009.

He served in this role during the transition from the former St Stephens site in Norwich to its current home in Colney Lane in 2001, becoming a teaching hospital in 2002.

Professor Erika Denton, NNUH medical director, said: “Iain’s leadership was fundamental in taking forward these developments and we are indebted to him for his outstanding commitment to this Trust and for steering us through a period of significant change in our history."

He kept a busy schedule post-retirement and was involved with a number of charities including Marie Curie, Norfolk Heart Trust and Norwich Consolidated Charities.

He also continued to practice medicine as a locum for clinics at the James Paget University Hospital and advised on medical tribunals.

In his spare time, Dr Brooksby enjoyed visiting the Royal Opera House and Glyndebourne and was also an avid supporter of English Rugby.

A long-time member of the Royal West Norfolk Golf club, he was thrilled when his son Angus was elected as a member this summer.

His interest in the outdoors meant he was often found taking part in all country sports and also devoted time to caring for his two donkeys, which he owned until a recent house move.

Wife Sarah said: “A devoted family man, Iain enjoyed his children’s visits and holidays to Norfolk.

“Iain’s cancer diagnosis in 2018 was a cruel intrusion into his post-retirement enjoyment, but he bore it with typical bravery and dignity and remained reasonably active up until the end.”

A private family funeral is planned shortly and a service of thanksgiving is planned for the summer of 2022.







