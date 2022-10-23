Friends remember 'courageous' Alice and support from Ed Sheeran

Video

Friends of Alice Whittaker have remembered the mum with a "heart of gold" and shared a message of support from Ed Sheeran - Credit: The Whittaker family/Ed Sheeran

Friends of a young mum who died following a triple-negative cancer diagnosis say they will channel their "inner-Alice" when times are tough in her memory.

Tributes have been paid to the "courageous" 31-year-old who died on September 10 after a year-long battle against the disease.

As well as her family and friends, famous singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran - who Alice was a huge fan of - also sent words of encouragement in a video she received the day before she died.

Alice Whittaker and her son Reuben - Credit: Andy Davison Photography

In the video the Ipswich-born talent says: "I just want to say hello and I hope this makes you smile."

Alice grew up in Norwich having been born in High Wycombe and later moved to Loddon with her husband.

Friend Elizabeth Youngs, who helped set up an arts and crafts fair to support Alice on July 16, said: "Alice taught me the importance of living life to the full.

"A truly beautiful soul, you were always so thoughtful.

"I think about you always and treasure so many happy memories.

"Goodbyes are not forever and I’ll miss you more than you’ll ever know."

Shannah Wills, who was both a neighbour and friends with Alice, said: "We have only known Alice and Saul for a few years but those that we shared were a pleasure.

"We were so pleased and proud to see Alice become a mother to Reuben, something she was so excited for.

"We're heartbroken that we can no longer continue her journey with her but look forward to seeing her beautiful soul continue on in Reuben."

From left to right: Lizzie Youngs, Alice Whittaker, Danielle Coates and Abby Srokowski at the summer fair on July 16. - Credit: Lizzie Youngs

Abby Srokowski, another friend of Alice's, added: "Alice was the most wonderful friend - kind, caring and always putting others first.

"Alice loved life and lived each day to the full.

"Despite being faced with the most heartbreaking diagnosis, Alice showed such bravery and strength.

"I shall miss her more than words than can say and will be forever grateful for the lovely memories we made."

The Norwich community has come together to help a mum, suffering from terminal cancer, make new memories with her family. - Credit: Alice Whittaker

"Alice had a heart of gold, an infectious smile and always showed admirable strength," another friend, Emma Light, added.

She continued: "Her fight, courage and positivity in life was inspiring to all and I will forever channel my ‘inner Alice’ when times are tough.

"A truly treasured soul, we will miss and love you, always."

Alice said: "I'm happy and grateful to have made it this far" - Credit: Alice Whittaker

Daniel Coates, said: "Our wonderful Alice - you will be missed dearly.

"One of the most kind-hearted, fun loving and compassionate souls.

"You were such a wonderful friend.

"I know you will be resting peacefully now but I cannot express in words how much we will miss you.

"You will live on through the impact you made on others and those wonderful times we had."

Alice has recently been put on a new drug called Eribulin but I've been too ill to have any treatment - Credit: Alice Whittaker

School friend Lauren Fulcher continued: "I have such fond memories where we would share lunch under a tree and have just the best time.

"When I think about it now there was so much love and laughter whenever we were together and this carried through to our adult lives.

"She was the most genuine, kind, loving friend and I miss her so much.

"I’m so thankful I have such lovely memories to look back on and she is never far from my thoughts.

"Alice’s love for life will always live with me.

"I hope Alice is at peace now and she knows just how loved she is."

Alice said that her last string of chemotherapy "hasn't done anything". - Credit: Alice Whittaker

Ben Jones remarked on the mum-of-one's "kind nature, sense of humour and positive outlook on life".

He added: "She was a fantastic mother, wife and friend, and we miss her dearly.

"Our thoughts go out to her family during this difficult time."

Alice was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer on September 1, 2021 - Credit: Saul Whittaker

Abbe Fox added the former Aviva pensions employee had made "countless memories" for her son Reuben, who was born on June 8, 2021.

Her friend added: "She was truly inspirational to me, and I will forever be in awe of her strength and perseverance.

"Alice was hilarious, beautiful, loyal and had the most wonderful passion for life - making countless memories with Saul and Reuben.

"She was an amazing friend and an exceptional wife and mother, and we will miss her and her beautiful big smile so much."

How to check your breasts and what to do if you feel a lump

The charity Breast Cancer Now says there is no one way to check your breasts.

Experts suggest people should try to get to know how their breasts look and feel so that they know what's normal for them.

This should be a regular part of body care so people can feel more confident about noticing any changes.

If anyone notices changes they should get in touch with their GP.

How to self-examine your breasts - Credit: Breast Cancer Now

The charity added: "Look and feel at your breasts regularly, such as while in the bath or shower, when you use body moisturiser or when you get dressed.

"It's important to check all parts of your breast and armpits up to your collarbone.

"It's not just lumps too: look out for swelling, puckering or dimpling of the skin, changes or discharge from the nipples."