Son dedicates book to his MBE father who died from Covid

Patrick Coghlan (inset) has dedicated his book, called Routed in God, to his late father Rees Coghlan. - Credit: Patrick Coghlan

A popular city pharmacist who was also known for his strong faith has been remembered with a book dedicated in his honour.

Rees Temple Coghlan MBE was born in Erpingham in 1926.

When he was nine years old his family moved to the nearby village of Matlaske where they took over the village shop.

Now, 87 years later, his son Patrick Coghlan has written a book dedicated to his late father called 'Routed in God'.

The 67-year-old said: "Dad always seemed to be busy with shop business except on a Sunday.

Rees Coghlan with his wife Mabel Coghlan. - Credit: Patrick Coghlan

"He had a very strong Christian faith and Sunday was the day when we went to church - sometimes more than once.

"In his 20s he qualified as a pharmacist and took over a pharmacy in Loddon.

"He then opened up another shop in the Larkman estate, called Coghlan Chemist at the time, and became very well-known in the community.

"I remember at the Norwich shop Thursday was a half-day but he used to go back about 5pm and open up for prescriptions.

Rees Coghlan with his dog Max. - Credit: Patrick Coghlan

"It was supposedly only for an hour but it was often 7.30pm or 8pm before he got away - he was very fond of the people in Larkman."

Tributes poured in for Mr Coghlan when news of his death was released.

Patrick added: "We received several messages from people who worked with him and who knew him - some very fond memories - he always had time for his customers."

The book looks at spiritual refreshment and centres on the teachings of self-care.

Patrick Coghlan with his book, Routed in God, dedicated to his father Rees Coghlan. - Credit: Patrick Coghlan

Patrick said: "I think people are reaching a point in their lives where they're feeling tired and lacking motivation.

"And how my dad kept going his whole life and how he conducted himself was quite incredible - with his faith in God always central.

"I feel very fortunate that I was able to write this book and get my tribute into dad before it was published.

"I thought it seemed appropriate to dedicate the book to him."

Rees Coghlan died on due to Covid on, April 9, surrounded by his family.