Citroen car procession in memory of fun-loving designer

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 9:30 AM November 5, 2021
Tom Evans with his beloved Citroen Traction Avant Big 15 which he bought in 1972

Tom Evans with his beloved Citroen Traction Avant Big 15 which he bought in 1972

A "quirky", Citroen-loving graphic designer will be remembered with a procession of classic cars ahead of his funeral.

Tom Evans, 71, of Cecil Road in Norwich, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on October 13 following a long-term lung condition.

The funeral will be held on November 12 at Colney Wood Natural Burials Ground at 1pm.

Citroen Traction Avant club members from across the country will be bringing their cars, dating from the 1930s to 1950s, for a procession to the service headed up by Mr Evans' beloved Citroen Traction Avant Big 15 which he bought in 1972.

Rosemary Dixon, 66, his partner since 2005, said she and his ex-wife, children, grandchildren and siblings were happy the classic cars could be part of the celebration of his life.

She said: "He would have been really chuffed about it. He loved anything to do with a procession and an event. It would have pleased him.

"He liked the look of Citroens. He thought they were incredibly stylish and comfortable. There wasn't anything about the car he didn't want to fix."

Mr Evans, who had four children and 10 grandchildren, was the East Anglian representative of the Traction Owners Club which had meets across England and Europe.

Tom Evans sitting in his garden, which he loved

Tom Evans sitting in his garden, which he loved

Born on July 14, 1950, in Thorpe End, he was the son of a council architect and pharmacist.

After his mother remarried, he was inspired to follow his creative nature by his artistic step-father who was a cabinet maker.

As a child he was always making objects out of wood, drawing or creating pottery.

He studied graphic design at the Norwich School of Art around 1966 and afterwards spent some time in London where he was part of the Conran Design Group, which developed the Habitat name.

On his return to East Anglia he worked for four firms in Norwich and Wisbech as a designer before becoming a freelance graphic designer in 1984 when he lived in Norwich.

Ms Dixon said: "Out of work he loved producing quirky cards for family. He was full of jokes. He loved socialising and anything that brought the family together."

As well as art and creating furniture for his home she added her partner loved swimming, cycling and gardening.

