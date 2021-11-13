News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Classic Citroens line street for car enthusiast's funeral

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 5:00 PM November 13, 2021
The hearse leads the procession of old Citroen cars for Tom Evans' funeral, with Tom's own Citroen T

A car-mad graphic designer was given a fitting send off with a procession of classic vehicles for his funeral.

Tom Evans with his beloved Citroen Traction Avant Big 15 which he bought in 1972

Tom Evans with his beloved Citroen Traction Avant Big 15 which he bought in 1972 - Credit: Rosemary Dixon

Tom Evans, 71, from Cecil Road in Norwich, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on October 13 following a long-term lung condition.

Mr Evans was a big fan of Citroen cars and bought a Citroen Traction Avant Big 15 in 1972 which he still drove up until his death.

Tom Evans' Citroen Traction Avant Big 15 waiting to join in his funeral procession of old Citroen ca

As a mark of respect, a parade of cars including three Tractions, a Citroen 2CV, four Citroen DS models, a Humber Snipe and Mr Evans' Citroen were driven to his funeral at Colney Wood Natural Burials Ground on Friday, November 12.

The hearse leads the procession of old Citroen cars for Tom Evans' funeral, with Tom's own Citroen T

Rosemary Dixon, 66, his partner since 2005, said she and his ex-wife, children, grandchildren and siblings were happy the classic cars could be part of the celebration of his life.

A picture of Tom Evans' Citroen Traction Avant Big 15 car by his coffin for his funeral. Picture: DE

She said: "He would have been really chuffed about it. He loved anything to do with a procession and an event. It would have pleased him."

