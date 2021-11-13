Classic Citroens line street for car enthusiast's funeral
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A car-mad graphic designer was given a fitting send off with a procession of classic vehicles for his funeral.
Tom Evans, 71, from Cecil Road in Norwich, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on October 13 following a long-term lung condition.
Mr Evans was a big fan of Citroen cars and bought a Citroen Traction Avant Big 15 in 1972 which he still drove up until his death.
As a mark of respect, a parade of cars including three Tractions, a Citroen 2CV, four Citroen DS models, a Humber Snipe and Mr Evans' Citroen were driven to his funeral at Colney Wood Natural Burials Ground on Friday, November 12.
Rosemary Dixon, 66, his partner since 2005, said she and his ex-wife, children, grandchildren and siblings were happy the classic cars could be part of the celebration of his life.
She said: "He would have been really chuffed about it. He loved anything to do with a procession and an event. It would have pleased him."
Most Read
- 1 Vision for 4,000-home village near Norwich to go under public scrutiny
- 2 Lampard drops out of City race - reports
- 3 UB40 cancels Norwich gig due to rising Covid cases
- 4 No more sleeping on the sofa as siblings finally bag flat
- 5 Dangerous driver crashed into Norwich doctor's surgery after chase
- 6 Damaged windows after fireworks thrown at homes
- 7 Inside the converted coach providing beds for city's rough sleepers
- 8 City bar donates £2,260 to cover cost of puppy's operation after attack
- 9 Major changes for Dereham Road in £6.2m shake-up
- 10 Developer slams councillors a 'waste of space' amid planning saga