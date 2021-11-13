Classic Citroens line street for car enthusiast's funeral

The hearse leads the procession of old Citroen cars for Tom Evans' funeral, with Tom's own Citroen Traction Avant Big 15 behind the hearse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A car-mad graphic designer was given a fitting send off with a procession of classic vehicles for his funeral.

Tom Evans with his beloved Citroen Traction Avant Big 15 which he bought in 1972 - Credit: Rosemary Dixon

Tom Evans, 71, from Cecil Road in Norwich, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on October 13 following a long-term lung condition.

Mr Evans was a big fan of Citroen cars and bought a Citroen Traction Avant Big 15 in 1972 which he still drove up until his death.

Tom Evans' Citroen Traction Avant Big 15 waiting to join in his funeral procession of old Citroen cars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

As a mark of respect, a parade of cars including three Tractions, a Citroen 2CV, four Citroen DS models, a Humber Snipe and Mr Evans' Citroen were driven to his funeral at Colney Wood Natural Burials Ground on Friday, November 12.

Rosemary Dixon, 66, his partner since 2005, said she and his ex-wife, children, grandchildren and siblings were happy the classic cars could be part of the celebration of his life.

A picture of Tom Evans' Citroen Traction Avant Big 15 car by his coffin for his funeral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

She said: "He would have been really chuffed about it. He loved anything to do with a procession and an event. It would have pleased him."