Norwich parkrun remembers 'helpful and supportive' volunteer

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 9:30 AM April 15, 2022
Runner and volunteer Gordon Murray taking part in Catton parkun

Runner and volunteer Gordon Murray taking part in Catton parkun - Credit: Catton parkrun

Runners hope to commemorate the life of a dedicated parkrun volunteer who would "do anything" to help others.

Gordon Murray, 68, from Old Catton, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on April 2.

He had been diagnosed with bowel cancer at the end of January this year.

The father-of-four became a familiar face at Catton parkrun from 2019 as a runner and volunteer.

Now Dan Goodwin, co-event director of the free weekly 5K race, hopes to organise an event in Mr Murray's memory.

Gordon's widow, Fleur Murray, said: "Gordon was quiet but when he met others he was very friendly. He was helpful and supportive. 

"He was caring and kind and would be there for friends or family.

"He would drop everything when they needed something. He was always looking out for me.

"I never thought he would have had such high regard from parkrun volunteers.

"We did what we did. We kept quiet in the background and didn't expect recognition. I'm quite amazed and he would have been too."

Gordon Murray taking part in Catton parkrun

Gordon Murray taking part in Catton parkrun - Credit: Catton parkrun

Mr Murray, who worked for KLM UK Engineering for over 30 years, was born in Peterborough and married Fleur 43 years ago.

The couple moved to Norwich in 1988 for his work and he retired in 2019 as a stores supervisor - although he continued to help former colleagues during the pandemic.

Mr Murray, who had two grandchildren, was also a lifelong fan of photography and nature.

"He loved taking pictures of the countryside and birds. He hardly ever went out without his camera or binoculars.

"He liked going around the Broads and Strumpshaw Nature Reserve," Mrs Murray added.

The couple were avid fans of the great outdoors and were on the Norwich committee of Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

Mr Murray also volunteered for the council-run Norwich Fringe Project from 2019 in which volunteers help tidy up green spaces from cutting grass and mending fences.

The couple started volunteering for Catton parkrun as well as running the course in 2019 and Mr Murray ended up helping out 21 times.

Mr Goodwin said: "They became familiar faces. People often had a chat with them and were encouraged by them." 

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
Norwich News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon