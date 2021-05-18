New plans to expand care village at former sports centre

Published: 12:51 PM May 18, 2021 Updated: 1:23 PM May 18, 2021

The former Oasis Sports and Leisure Club site in Thorpe St Andrew

A fresh planning application has been drawn up for a derelict sports club site on the edge of Norwich.

The former Oasis Sports and Leisure Club in Thorpe St Andrew has been subject to various applications over the past few years.

Tony Prendergast, of Suffolk care company Carlton Hall Village, is listed as the applicant for the reserved matters outline application for 24 assisted bungalows, 20 assisted flats, management offices and a café.

Developers have said the new plans would amount to a net density of 24 homes per hectare, which they believe is "much less" than surrounding housing developments.

A new planning application has been drawn up for the Oasis site off Pound Lane in Thorpe

Broadland District Council unanimously approved a full planning application for the demolition of existing buildings at the site, and the construction of a care village, made up of an 80-bed care home, 19 assisted living bungalows, and outbuildings, in September 2019.

And the new outline application is seeking permission to expand in order to "produce a development that is an asset to the local area".

A new planning statement by agent Evert Amador, of CAM Architects Norwich, states: "The proposed development would help to meet an identified need that exists in Norwich and its suburbs for high quality, accessible housing for older people, freeing up family households for large households elsewhere."

It goes on to say the benefits of a care village to the wider community are "significant" employment opportunities in constructional and operational phases.

A sign for the former Oasis Sports and Leisure Club

Reducing pressure on the NHS and facilitating community spirit are also identified as positive reasons for the plans.

A design and access statement adds that the site is "well located" at the edge of a residential area with close proximity to facilities and services such as the Fitzmaurice Pavilion, Sainsbury's, Dussindale Community Centre and medical practices.

It says that new hedges and trees along the boundaries of the site will enhance vegetation, while required turning circles for emergency vehicles have also been integrated into the plans.

Parking for the care home would be split between visitors and staff parking.

The derelict site had previously been subject to break-ins and vandalism, and firefighters spent two hours tackling a fire inside the building in December 2019.

Andre Serruys, who currently owns the site, said the proposals have his full support.