Norwich kebab shop bounces back from a poor hygiene rating

PUBLISHED: 16:53 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 12 April 2019

O Yes Kebab, on Dereham Road has been given a hygeine rating of one. Picture: Staff

Archant

A Norwich kebab shop has bounced back from a poor hygiene rating to be given a new, improved score following a re-inspection.

When council inspectors visited O’Yes Kebab, on Dereham Road in February, they gave it a rating of one after they found a number of areas which required “major improvement”.

Problems outlined by inspectors in the February report included a lack of proper hand washing facilities, food being kept beyond its ‘best before’ date and areas which were described as “very dirty” and required cleaning.

But, following the inspection, Martin Bayat who owns the business challenged the rating saying it was “unfair” and that he had not been present at the time of the inspection.

Speaking shortly after the inspection, he said: “I’m not happy about it, one star is not fair.”

Responding to the February report on the Food Standards Agency web site, a spokesperson for the business said: “The conditions found at the time of the inspection were not typical of the normal conditions maintained at the establishment,”

“We have done all the work stipulated in the report and we have applied for a re-rating visit and are waiting for this.

“We anticipate a very good result after the amendments made.

“We want to reassure [customers] that the condition of the premises is a top priority for us and we have made changes to ensure a better rating.”

Now, after making the required improvements outlined by inspectors in February and following a re-inspection at the beginning of April, O’Yes Kebab has been a new hygiene rating of four.

Commenting on the new rating Mr Bayat said he was very happy with the new result.

He said after running the business for 20-years he was very happy to show anyone around his business: “I’ve been here 20-years, I know lots of people, I’m happy and proud to show people my business.”

The full report of O’Yes’ new food hygiene inspection is expected to be published by Norwich City Council later this month.

A spokesperson for authority confirmed O’Yes Kebab had been re-inspected and given a new score of four.

