Nurse makes plans to run 2019 London Marathon in aid of dementia patients

PUBLISHED: 14:55 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 09 January 2019

James Jaques, 34, who is preparing to run the London marathon in aid of the Dementia Revolution charities Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK. Picture: James Jaques

James Jaques, 34, who is preparing to run the London marathon in aid of the Dementia Revolution charities Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK. Picture: James Jaques

Archant

A nurse who sees first hand the impact of dementia is running the London Marathom to raise money for research charities.

James Jaques, 34, is a charge nurse at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and is collecting moeney for the Dementia Revolution charities Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Having worked at the hospital for 18 years, Mr Jaques expressed the attachment he feels for these specific charities and why he would be raising money for this particular cause.

He described the disease as being “prevalent” and “everywhere is affected by it, every department is affected by it’.

Mr Jaques has worked with dementia patients since the first day he started his training as a nurse and explained how the effects of dementia are “harrowing” and the sufferers are “frightened, alone and confused.”

Dementia is one of the biggest health threats that society is battling today with over 850,000 people in the UK suffering from the disease and, as Norfolk has a large population of elderly people who are sufferers, he has chosen to represent them this April.

By completing the 26.5 mile run across the capital, Mr Jaques not only hopes to reach his target of raising £2000 but also wants to try and open up discussions about dementia in order to create a “community feel” in the hope of making people more comfortable with talking about their struggles with the disease.

Mr Jaques expressed a wish for those affected to be looked after and for families who have sadly experienced the effects of dementia first-hand to be able to have “support and understanding” from others when dealing with their grief throughout the various different stages of the disease.

To support Mr Jaques in his quest to expand research on dementia and increase support for the sufferers and their families, go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JamesJaques1 and donate to the Dementia Revolution charities.

