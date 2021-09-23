Gallery
Why did Disney characters turn up at city gym?
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland and The Flash hopped onto exercise bikes this week to the surprise of city gym-goers.
Staff and members at Nuffield Health were challenged to turn up in an outfit which begins with the first letter of their name.
General manager Phil Wright therefore opted to go for Peter Pan in a full green outfit, complete with an archer's hat.
The fancy dress event was held to mark National Fitness Day on Wednesday.
Speaking about National Fitness Day, Mr Wright said: "This is a great day to give a huge push on promoting physical and mental health to the nation. It is a key event."
It coincides with a new studio being launched at Nuffield Health to offer more class variety.
The gym now has two new spaces for higher intensity classes and the other for yoga, pilates and body balance.
For more information, visit www.nuffieldhealth.com/gyms/norwich