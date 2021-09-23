News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

Why did Disney characters turn up at city gym?

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:00 PM September 23, 2021   
The team at Nuffield Health in Norwich trying out their new spin studio in fancy dress on National Fitness Day

The team at Nuffield Health in Norwich trying out their new spin studio in fancy dress on National Fitness Day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland and The Flash hopped onto exercise bikes this week to the surprise of city gym-goers. 

Staff and members at Nuffield Health were challenged to turn up in an outfit which begins with the first letter of their name. 

General manager Phil Wright therefore opted to go for Peter Pan in a full green outfit, complete with an archer's hat. 

Nuffield Health general manager Phil Wright dressed as Peter Pan on National Fitness Day 

Nuffield Health general manager Phil Wright dressed as Peter Pan on National Fitness Day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The fancy dress event was held to mark National Fitness Day on Wednesday.

The team at Nuffield Health are celebrating the opening of their new spin studio in fancy dress

The team at Nuffield Health are celebrating the opening of their new spin studio in fancy dress - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Speaking about National Fitness Day, Mr Wright said: "This is a great day to give a huge push on promoting physical and mental health to the nation. It is a key event."

It coincides with a new studio being launched at Nuffield Health to offer more class variety. 

The team at Nuffield Health in Norwich dressed up for National fitness day

The team at Nuffield Health in Norwich dressed up as something that begins with the first letter of their name for National Fitness Day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The gym now has two new spaces for higher intensity classes and the other for yoga, pilates and body balance. 

Nuffield Health Norwich general manager Phil Wright dressed as Peter Pan

Nuffield Health Norwich general manager Phil Wright dressed as Peter Pan - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

  1. 1 First look as Norwich's new £2.75m recycling centre opens
  2. 2 Monster rats 'the size of cats' invade city - and get in via the LOO
  3. 3 Siblings slam council for 'backtracking' on council flat
  1. 4 City sees jobs bonanza – so why are job centres overflowing?
  2. 5 Plan for 1,600 homes would see new school and health centre open
  3. 6 'It came out of the blue': Chinese takeaway gets one-star hygiene rating
  4. 7 Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode
  5. 8 See inside renovated 1950s Norwich factory apartment for sale for £350,000
  6. 9 Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced
  7. 10 Norwich man found guilty of 33-year-old's murder

For more information, visit www.nuffieldhealth.com/gyms/norwich

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris and Caroline Flack at a River Island clothing event. Caroline passed up the chance to bring along celebrity pals in...

Caroline Flack's mum to open 'grief café' in Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Great Reads Discount Bookstore is closing down in Castle Street

Bookshop to close with clothing store set to move in

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich resident's windows crack after loud bang

Windows left with cracks after mystery bang heard in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Kingfisher Meadow development in Horsford

Broadland District Council | Special Report

Calls to stop major development in expanding village

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon