Why did Disney characters turn up at city gym?

Gallery

Published: 2:00 PM September 23, 2021

The team at Nuffield Health in Norwich trying out their new spin studio in fancy dress on National Fitness Day

Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland and The Flash hopped onto exercise bikes this week to the surprise of city gym-goers.

Staff and members at Nuffield Health were challenged to turn up in an outfit which begins with the first letter of their name.

General manager Phil Wright therefore opted to go for Peter Pan in a full green outfit, complete with an archer's hat.

Nuffield Health general manager Phil Wright dressed as Peter Pan on National Fitness Day

The fancy dress event was held to mark National Fitness Day on Wednesday.

The team at Nuffield Health are celebrating the opening of their new spin studio in fancy dress

Speaking about National Fitness Day, Mr Wright said: "This is a great day to give a huge push on promoting physical and mental health to the nation. It is a key event."

It coincides with a new studio being launched at Nuffield Health to offer more class variety.

The team at Nuffield Health in Norwich dressed up as something that begins with the first letter of their name for National Fitness Day

The gym now has two new spaces for higher intensity classes and the other for yoga, pilates and body balance.

Nuffield Health Norwich general manager Phil Wright dressed as Peter Pan

