City clock out of action after "bird strike"

Francis Redwood

Published: 12:16 PM June 18, 2022
Updated: 1:11 PM June 18, 2022
The clock on the side of Francis House, home to Norwich University of the Arts, has been damaged.

The clock on the side of Francis House, home to Norwich University of the Arts, has been damaged. - Credit: Francis Redwood

A clock in NR2 may be out of action for some time after it was damaged by a rogue bird.

The clock on the side of Francis House, in Redwell Street, is home to Norwich University of the Arts.

But thanks to one of the city's more clumsy feathered friends the clock hands have had to go in for repair.

Sarah Hamilton, director of external relations at Norwich University of the Arts, said: "The hands are being repaired at the moment."

The clock hands on the side of Francis House have been sent off for repair

The clock hands on the side of Francis House have been sent off for repair - Credit: Francis Redwood

"Apparently there was a problem with the hands - caused by a bird strike.

"At the same time as repairing the hands we are replacing the electronics behind the face to allow for automatic time changes. 

"Hopefully the clock will be back in working order in the next couple of weeks."

So for now city folk needing to know the time will likely have to use other means for the moment.

