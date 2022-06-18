City clock out of action after "bird strike"
- Credit: Francis Redwood
A clock in NR2 may be out of action for some time after it was damaged by a rogue bird.
The clock on the side of Francis House, in Redwell Street, is home to Norwich University of the Arts.
But thanks to one of the city's more clumsy feathered friends the clock hands have had to go in for repair.
Sarah Hamilton, director of external relations at Norwich University of the Arts, said: "The hands are being repaired at the moment."
"Apparently there was a problem with the hands - caused by a bird strike.
"At the same time as repairing the hands we are replacing the electronics behind the face to allow for automatic time changes.
"Hopefully the clock will be back in working order in the next couple of weeks."
Most Read
- 1 Gas explosion at Norwich Market leaves two in hospital
- 2 'I'll never go again': Fury over limit on Elton John carer tickets
- 3 Drivers face delays of 30 minutes in city centre
- 4 Four people arrested after two men stabbed in Norwich
- 5 Sadness as long-serving horse riding business announces closure
- 6 Bike shop announced closure and will raffle off £22k of stock
- 7 Woman injured after being approached by five boys in attempted robbery
- 8 'We don't feel safe': Horror at second double stabbing in city this month
- 9 Four nurseries in Norwich named among top 20 in East of England
- 10 Doughnut van moves to Norwich pub bringing the 'coast to the city'
So for now city folk needing to know the time will likely have to use other means for the moment.