NUA Beyond the Frame winners and shortlist announced
- Credit: Ivana Peat
Norwich University of the Arts' has announced the winners of their national youth photographic competition, Beyond the Frame, and the finalists do not disappoint.
Launched in 2018, the competition gives a platform for young people to explore and develop their photography, giving the opportunity to gain recognition for their work.
With two age category winners, three judge's choices, and a further 41-strong shortlist, the selected images are a creative set of work from aspiring young British photographers, responding to the theme of 'Community'.
The past year has seen communities grow, strengthen and dominate our lives and our awareness of the importance of communities has changed forever.
Within their brief, NUA stated: "Global events can make us think about what it means to be part of a community on many levels: personal, local, rural, urban, national, and international. What unites us on the planet we share?"
