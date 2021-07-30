NUA Beyond the Frame winners and shortlist announced

Published: 1:41 PM July 30, 2021

The winners and shortlist for Norwich University of the Arts Beyond the Frame photography competition have been announced. Image is winner of the 11-to-15-year-old category Ivana Peat, aged 15. - Credit: Ivana Peat

Norwich University of the Arts' has announced the winners of their national youth photographic competition, Beyond the Frame, and the finalists do not disappoint.

Launched in 2018, the competition gives a platform for young people to explore and develop their photography, giving the opportunity to gain recognition for their work.

With two age category winners, three judge's choices, and a further 41-strong shortlist, the selected images are a creative set of work from aspiring young British photographers, responding to the theme of 'Community'.

The past year has seen communities grow, strengthen and dominate our lives and our awareness of the importance of communities has changed forever.

Within their brief, NUA stated: "Global events can make us think about what it means to be part of a community on many levels: personal, local, rural, urban, national, and international. What unites us on the planet we share?"

Winner of the 16-to-19-year-old category, Charlie Sargeant, aged 18, from Colchester. - Credit: Charlie Sargeant

Judges choice Thomas Gulley. - Credit: Thomas Gulley

Judges choice Francesca Stevens. - Credit: Francesca Stevens

Judges choice Cameron Wolstencroft. - Credit: Cameron Wolstencroft

You can see the shortlist on the NUA website, here.