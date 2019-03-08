Search

NSFT staff join forces with hospital in Ghana to battle superbug threat

PUBLISHED: 20:31 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:31 30 March 2019

Staff at the Assemblies of God Hospital, Saboba, Ghana. Pictured in the front row are, from left, Isaac Oyeme (Laboratory Technician), John Umborti (Translator at Outpatient Department), Dr Jean Young (Surgeon) and Andrews Mawanye (Theatre Labourer). Picture: NSFT

Staff at the Assemblies of God Hospital, Saboba, Ghana. Pictured in the front row are, from left, Isaac Oyeme (Laboratory Technician), John Umborti (Translator at Outpatient Department), Dr Jean Young (Surgeon) and Andrews Mawanye (Theatre Labourer). Picture: NSFT

Archant

A team of doctors, nurses and pharmacists from the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) are joining forces with a hospital in Ghana in a bid to tackle the threat of superbugs.

The year long project will see the multi-disciplinary NSFT team working with staff at The Assemblies of God Hospital in Saboba, Northern Ghana.

The project’s aim is to reduce the overprescribing of antibiotics, which is blamed for the increase in antimicrobial resistance and the rise of so-called superbugs – bacteria which are immune to antibiotics.

Esther Johnston, a chief pharmacist for NSFT who is leading the project said: “We are delighted to have been selected for this exciting scheme.

“It’s a great opportunity to share our experience and expertise in tackling overprescribing and infection control, but also to increase our understanding by learning from our colleagues in Ghana.”

