Seven Sprowston neighbours scoop £30,000 lottery win
Neighbours in Sprowston were left “speechless” after they scooped £30,000 in the People's Postcode Lottery.
The seven winners living in NR7 8HL were visited on Saturday, January 15, by street prize presenter Matt Johnson – who handed them their golden envelopes.
One of the winners had even doubled their win to £60,000 as they played with two tickets.
Among them was Hayley who couldn’t believe it when she saw the cheque.
But the mum-of-four knew exactly how she planned to spend her winnings.
"We're hoping to buy a house so it will definitely be a help towards the deposit,” she said. “It'll be a great help."
Hayley, who works as a receptionist at a doctor’s surgery, said that some family treats could also be on the horizon.
"I think the older ones will be hoping for a car,” she added. “A nice family holiday would be good. We'd love to go to Dubai."
But her first plans were to share the good news with her family and husband.
With six of her neighbours also scooping a prize, Hayley said that she was thrilled for the community.
She said: "I can't wait to celebrate with them. We are all quite close, we know our neighbours and it's good to look out for each other. This will hopefully bring us all together."
Ian and Pam also couldn’t believe their luck when they got told just how much they had won.
The couple have four children and planned to surprise them all with a share.
Ian, who works as a lorry driver, said: "I'll give them £1,000 each. I'll take them out for dinner as well."
Pam said: "We just want to help the kids out and make sure they're alright. It'll be nice for them to treat themselves."
Ian also wants to use some of his prize money to start his own transport business.
"I've already bought a lorry,” he said. “I've been thinking about it for a while. I'll sort it all out now and get it running, it'll be absolutely bloody fantastic."
Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33pc of ticket money going to good causes.