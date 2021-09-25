City hub keeping kids off the street at risk of collapse

Published: 6:30 AM September 25, 2021

A community hub delivering vital services is desperately trying to raise cash in order to keep the doors open.

The NR5 Community Hub cooks meals for those going hungry and holds youth clubs to keep kids off the street - as well as a raft of other activities.

But a recent funding bid has fallen though and now the venture - which is entirely run by volunteers - is on the brink of collapse.

Rainy Waller, the chairwoman at the hub said: “We are currently seeking funding to keep these activities going.

“It would be a great loss if we had to shut down due to having no budget.”

You may also want to watch:

She said that the NR5 hub was created to enable all families a variety of activities all year round - irrespective of whether they had a budget to pay for the services.

The hub was also a lifeline to those in the area during the Covid pandemic.

Rainy Waller is the Chair Person at NR5 Community Hub - Credit: Rainy Waller/NR5 Community Hub

She explained: “We ran a community meal-on-wheels service for local families. We cooked, served and delivered over 8,000 meals.

“We also made activity packs for young people and movie night boxes with popcorn, drinks and sweets.”

She added: “We also put together personal hygiene packs for young people, all of which were delivered to their doorsteps.”

Usually at this time of year the hub would be preparing for its Halloween discos.

One of the community meals delivered by the NR5 Community Hub - Credit: Rainy Waller/NR5 Community Hub

In previous years volunteers have had to put on more than one event to cater for the high demand - but this year there might be no events at all.

“Without funding this just will not be possible, the community will miss out on making those memories with other families in a safe environment," she said.

The hub is now reaching out for support from their community.

Rainy went on: “The NR5 Community Hub has been vital in creating a strong community network in the area. We need local support."

The hub runs on about £10,000 a year.

That sum covers events, rent, insurance and volunteer training.

A community disco delivered by NR5 Community Hub. - Credit: Rainy Waller/ NR5 Community Hub

If anyone is able to offer help or support, contact the hub via Facebook: Nr5 community hub

Or contact Rainy by email: nr5communityhub2021@gmail.com