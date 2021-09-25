News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

City hub keeping kids off the street at risk of collapse

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 6:30 AM September 25, 2021   
Children enjoying stay and play at NR5 Community Hub

Children enjoying stay and play at NR5 Community Hub - Credit: Rainy Waller/NR5 Community Hub

A community hub delivering vital services is desperately trying to raise cash in order to keep the doors open. 

The NR5 Community Hub cooks meals for those going hungry and holds youth clubs to keep kids off the street - as well as a raft of other activities.

But a recent funding bid has fallen though and now the venture - which is entirely run by volunteers - is on the brink of collapse. 

Rainy Waller, the chairwoman at the hub said: “We are currently seeking funding to keep these activities going.  

“It would be a great loss if we had to shut down due to having no budget.” 

You may also want to watch:

She said that the NR5 hub was created to enable all families a variety of activities all year round - irrespective of whether they had a budget to pay for the services. 

The hub was also a lifeline to those in the area during the Covid pandemic. 

Rainy Waller is the Chair Person at NR5 Commnity Hub 

Rainy Waller is the Chair Person at NR5 Community Hub - Credit: Rainy Waller/NR5 Community Hub

Most Read

  1. 1 Monster rats 'the size of cats' invade city - and get in via the LOO
  2. 2 Mayhem at some petrol pumps - but how are other city garages faring?
  3. 3 SOLD! Royal Arcade goes for £2m MORE than guide price
  1. 4 New café serves a hundred customers in two hours on opening day
  2. 5 'Untouchable': People tell how Norwich killer left them in fear of their safety
  3. 6 This is where you can park for free in Norwich
  4. 7 WATCH: Bus and cyclist skip red light in city
  5. 8 The Bill star reveals he has moved to Norfolk and why he loves it
  6. 9 Six new cafes and shops coming to Norwich
  7. 10 New flights from Norwich Airport to Jersey

She explained: “We ran a community meal-on-wheels service for local families. We cooked, served and delivered over 8,000 meals.  

“We also made activity packs for young people and movie night boxes with popcorn, drinks and sweets.” 

She added: “We also put together personal hygiene packs for young people, all of which were delivered to their doorsteps.” 

Usually at this time of year the hub would be preparing for its Halloween discos.  

One of the community meals delivered by the NR5 Community Hub

One of the community meals delivered by the NR5 Community Hub - Credit: Rainy Waller/NR5 Community Hub

In previous years volunteers have had to put on more than one event to cater for the high demand - but this year there might be no events at all. 

“Without funding this just will not be possible, the community will miss out on making those memories with other families in a safe environment," she said. 

The hub is now reaching out for support from their community. 

Rainy went on: “The NR5 Community Hub has been vital in creating a strong community network in the area. We need local support."

The hub runs on about £10,000 a year.

That sum covers events, rent, insurance and volunteer training.  

Community disco, delivered by NR5 Community Hub. 

A community disco delivered by NR5 Community Hub. - Credit: Rainy Waller/ NR5 Community Hub

If anyone is able to offer help or support, contact the hub via Facebook: Nr5 community hub 

Or contact Rainy by email: nr5communityhub2021@gmail.com

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Norwich North Recycling Centre

Video

First look as Norwich's new £2.75m recycling centre opens

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Mathew Thorpe (right) and his sister Leah have been living in Mathew's one bed flat together for over a year

Norwich City Council

Siblings slam council for 'backtracking' on council flat

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Autumn Lights is coming to the Norfolk Showground this November. 

Visit Norfolk | Video

Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Castle Quarter/Job centre sign

City sees jobs bonanza – so why are job centres overflowing?

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon