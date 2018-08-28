Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich footbridge to close for more than two months on Monday

PUBLISHED: 09:14 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 12 January 2019

The Novi Sad bridge in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

The Novi Sad bridge in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Archant

A footbridge in Norwich which acts as a route over the River Wensum for Norwich City fans is set to close for more than two months on Monday.

The Novi Sad Friendship Bridge in Norwich is in line for £250,000 of maintenance work, which is due to get under way on Monday and continue until March 15.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council previously said the need for repairs had been identified during routine inspections on it.

The spokesman said: “The work will involve temporarily supporting the steel edges, making up the depth of the ramp lost due to settlement and repositions and re-fixing the steel edges.

“Once the repairs are complete the bridge will be resurfaced.”

The £1.4m foot and cycle bridge, which was built in 2001, is one of the main crossings in the used by Norwich City fans when the Canaries play at home.

The timing of the closure also means the bridge will be out of action on the day of Paul Lambert’s return to Carrow Road for the East Anglian Derby on Sunday, February 10.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

WATCH: The secret Second World War bunker below a quiet suburban street

The house with the 80-year-old secret, a World War Two air-raid shelter hidden away in the front garden in Waldemar Avenue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farke gives Pinto’s Turkey transfer bid his blessing and provides Oliveira update

Ivo Pinto looks to have played his last game for Norwich City ahead of a proposed move to Turkey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich footbridge to close for more than two months on Monday

The Novi Sad bridge in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Could Norfolk’s roads be to blame for mass manufacturing departure?

Production at the Heatrae Sadia plant in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Think New Order, LCD Soundsystem and Donna Summer’ Norwich’s finest Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre

Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists