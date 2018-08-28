Norwich footbridge to close for more than two months on Monday

The Novi Sad bridge in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope Archant

A footbridge in Norwich which acts as a route over the River Wensum for Norwich City fans is set to close for more than two months on Monday.

The Novi Sad Friendship Bridge in Norwich is in line for £250,000 of maintenance work, which is due to get under way on Monday and continue until March 15.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council previously said the need for repairs had been identified during routine inspections on it.

The spokesman said: “The work will involve temporarily supporting the steel edges, making up the depth of the ramp lost due to settlement and repositions and re-fixing the steel edges.

“Once the repairs are complete the bridge will be resurfaced.”

The £1.4m foot and cycle bridge, which was built in 2001, is one of the main crossings in the used by Norwich City fans when the Canaries play at home.

The timing of the closure also means the bridge will be out of action on the day of Paul Lambert’s return to Carrow Road for the East Anglian Derby on Sunday, February 10.