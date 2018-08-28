Search

Norwich garden centre host children’s drawing competition to win Santa Experience

PUBLISHED: 15:20 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:20 22 October 2018

A Norwich garden centre has launched a children’s competition to win a magical Santa experience.

A Norwich garden centre has launched a children’s drawing competition to win a magical Santa experience.

Notcutts garden centre is hosting a festive drawing competition giving one child the chance to accompany Santa on his arrival at Notcutts on Sunday, November 18.

Richard Greenacre, centre manager at Notcutts Norwich, said: “Santa’s arrival is always a special occasion, and we’d like to make sure it’s extra-magical for one lucky young person with a prize I’m sure they’ll remember.”

Santa’s arrival at the garden centre marks the official opening of their winter grotto.

Children aged 10 or under can enter the competition by picking up an entry form from the centre on Daniels Road, drawing their own ‘jolly Santa’ and returning it with the form to the garden centre.

All entries must be received by November 5 and the winner will be contacted shortly afterwards.

