Beetles, jumping spiders and snails: Meet the city's most unusual pets
- Credit: Archant
The city has some unusual creatures living in its streets.
And the people who share their homes with everything from jumping spiders to hairless cats have shared why they chose these animals.
Daisy Jane from Norwich told her partner she wanted two things - an engagement ring and a parrot.
And she got what she wanted.
Her two parrots Haribo and Pepsi are part of the family, with Daisy's daughter often carrying them in in a backpack on her walk to school.
You may also want to watch:
But, Daisy added, they're not the easiest housemates: "Sometimes they are that crazy you cant even brush your hair in peace without one hanging off your hair."
Sharon Samways has a giant African land snail called Gary who has a smaller sister - Shelbie.
Most Read
- 1 Monster rats 'the size of cats' invade city - and get in via the LOO
- 2 WATCH: Bus and cyclist skip red light in city
- 3 Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced
- 4 New café serves a hundred customers in two hours on opening day
- 5 Star-studded cast announced for Norwich Theatre Royal 2021 panto
- 6 Plan for 1,600 homes would see new school and health centre open
- 7 First look as Norwich's new £2.75m recycling centre opens
- 8 Siblings slam council for 'backtracking' on council flat
- 9 EastEnders star is coming to Norwich
- 10 Norwich man found guilty of 33-year-old's murder
Sharon said: "I was given Gary as an egg from a friend.
"He is very low maintenance. He lives on fruit and veg and has to have his soil sprayed a couple of times a week to keep the humidity up."
Jourdan Madge from Costessey has a regal jumping spider whose name is Ruchi.
"My partner has always wanted a tarantula, so I said as a compromise I’d start off with these to see if it helps me get over my arachnophobia," she said.
"I think he’s cute because he’s fluffy and has big eyes."
Nicholas Baker has three prehistoric looking beetles, known as blue death-feigning beetles.
"They are called George, Paul and Ringo, but to be honest I cannot tell them apart.
"They are desert-dwelling so when they feel threatened they lay on their backs and play dead."
Alys Wyatt has a little army of rodents named degus.
She adopted the pets after someone left them on her doorstep.
"I am known in the area as a crazy animal lady. They really are cute. They fascinating to watch - they have a clear hierarchy within their family groups," she added.
Nihm Howard has a sphynx cat called Spock, adding: "He's unusual as he likes to go on walks along the riverside in his buggy.
"Lots of people stop me to ask what he is and have a photo taken with me."
Do you have an unusual pet, what is it? Get in touch sophie.skyring@archant.co.uk
- Can't quite stomach a jumping spider?
Britain's favourite pet is a dog - but you can still pick an unusual one.
If a beetle isn't quite your thing, you can find breeds which you won't see in the park every day.
Here are some of the UK's most unusual dog breeds:
1.The Hamiltonstovare
This hunting hound looks like a beagle but is a little bit bigger – originally it was a Swedish breed.
2. The Norfolk Terrier
One of our very own! It’s rare to see the small fluffy dogs out and about, though they’re famed for their big personalities.
3. Pyrenean Mastiff
It’s understandable that not many people have these giant dogs.
These dogs are bred as livestock guardians and are tasked with protecting a herd.
4. The Komondor
You’d know if you’ve seen one of these “mop dogs” which look similar to an Old English Sheep dog.
5. Swedish Lapphund
These dogs are extremely popular in Nordic countries but they’re not seen so often in Norfolk.