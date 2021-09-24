Beetles, jumping spiders and snails: Meet the city's most unusual pets

Published: 7:00 AM September 24, 2021

Norwich is home to many strange and unusual pets. - Credit: Archant

The city has some unusual creatures living in its streets.

And the people who share their homes with everything from jumping spiders to hairless cats have shared why they chose these animals.

Daisy Jane from Norwich told her partner she wanted two things - an engagement ring and a parrot.

And she got what she wanted.

Daisy Jane from Norwich with one of her parrots. - Credit: Daisy Jane

Her two parrots Haribo and Pepsi are part of the family, with Daisy's daughter often carrying them in in a backpack on her walk to school.

Daisy Jane's daughter on her way to school with a parrot in her backpack. - Credit: Daisy Jane

But, Daisy added, they're not the easiest housemates: "Sometimes they are that crazy you cant even brush your hair in peace without one hanging off your hair."

Sharon Samways has a giant African land snail called Gary who has a smaller sister - Shelbie.

Gary and Shelbie the African land snails. - Credit: Sharon Samways

Sharon said: "I was given Gary as an egg from a friend.

Sharon Samways with Gary and Shelbie the African land snails. - Credit: Sharon Samways

"He is very low maintenance. He lives on fruit and veg and has to have his soil sprayed a couple of times a week to keep the humidity up."

Jourdan Madge from Costessey has a regal jumping spider whose name is Ruchi.

Jourdan Madge is learning to love her spider Ruchi - Credit: Jourdan Madge

"My partner has always wanted a tarantula, so I said as a compromise I’d start off with these to see if it helps me get over my arachnophobia," she said.

Ruchi is a regal jumping spider who lives in Costessey with Jourdan Madge and her family. - Credit: Jourdan Madge

"I think he’s cute because he’s fluffy and has big eyes."

Nicholas Baker has three prehistoric looking beetles, known as blue death-feigning beetles.

Nicholas Baker's blue death-feigning beetles. - Credit: Nicholas Baker

"They are called George, Paul and Ringo, but to be honest I cannot tell them apart.

Nicholas Baker loves his beetles. - Credit: Nicholas Baker

"They are desert-dwelling so when they feel threatened they lay on their backs and play dead."

Alys Wyatt has a little army of rodents named degus.

She adopted the pets after someone left them on her doorstep.

Alys Wyatt has five degus. - Credit: Alys Wyatt

"I am known in the area as a crazy animal lady. They really are cute. They fascinating to watch - they have a clear hierarchy within their family groups," she added.

Alys Wyatt found her pet degus left on her doorstep. - Credit: Alys Wyatt

Nihm Howard has a sphynx cat called Spock, adding: "He's unusual as he likes to go on walks along the riverside in his buggy.

Spock the sphynx cat in his buggy. - Credit: Nihm Howard

Nihm Howard and her sphynx cat Spock. - Credit: Nihm Howard

"Lots of people stop me to ask what he is and have a photo taken with me."

Can't quite stomach a jumping spider?

Britain's favourite pet is a dog - but you can still pick an unusual one.

If a beetle isn't quite your thing, you can find breeds which you won't see in the park every day.

Here are some of the UK's most unusual dog breeds:

1.The Hamiltonstovare

This hunting hound looks like a beagle but is a little bit bigger – originally it was a Swedish breed.

2. The Norfolk Terrier

One of our very own! It’s rare to see the small fluffy dogs out and about, though they’re famed for their big personalities.

3. Pyrenean Mastiff

It’s understandable that not many people have these giant dogs.

These dogs are bred as livestock guardians and are tasked with protecting a herd.

4. The Komondor

You’d know if you’ve seen one of these “mop dogs” which look similar to an Old English Sheep dog.

5. Swedish Lapphund

These dogs are extremely popular in Nordic countries but they’re not seen so often in Norfolk.



