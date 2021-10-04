No stories on Facebook - five Evening News stories not to miss today

Published: 9:51 PM October 4, 2021

A tiny "Sorry, we're closed" sign appears on the shutters of The Java Store in Castle Quarter - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Facebook being down shouldn't stop you from seeing the day's most important news.

Here are five of Norwich Evening News' must-reads for this evening.

1. 'Sorry, we're closed': Castle Quarter store's re-opening date in doubt

The shutters are down and the lights are off at a Castle Quarter furniture store — with a sign sellotaped to the front reading: 'Sorry, we're closed'.

Confused customers have faced wasted journeys as they continue to show up to The Java Store to find the place fully stocked but devoid of any activity.

2. Star of film shot in Norwich speaks fondly of his time in the city

Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack has spoken fondly of his time filming in Norwich.

The Irish actor came to the city in March 2021 to film comedy-drama Good Luck To You, Leo Grande with Academy Award-winning actress Emma Thompson.

3. Inquest into death of man who fell from city car park begins

The first day of an inquest into the death of a man who fell from a Norwich car park heard he had been admitted to a mental health hospital four months earlier.

Christopher Billham, 54, of Keswick, died in Duke Street on July 28, 2020, following an incident at St Andrew's car park in Norwich.

4. Safety campaigner slams new crossing as 'useless and dangerous'

A transport campaigner believes its only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt on a busy city street — and that anything less than a Pelican crossing puts pedestrians at risk.

John Peacock, representative for Living Streets Norwich, said he was baffled as to why the pedestrian refuge in South Park Avenue has been replaced with an "equally useless" zebra crossing.

5. Flats plan for city pubs gets green light at second time of asking

Plans to convert parts of two neighbouring city pubs into half-a-dozen flats have been given the green light at the second time of asking.

A year ago this month, the Pilson Group lodged plans to make use of part of the building containing Strangers Tavern and Door 18 for six new flats.