Norwich's Cinema City reopening from May 19 after seven months

Published: 3:37 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 3:39 PM May 11, 2021

A historic Norwich cinema is reopening to the public for the first time since last October.

Cinema City in Suckling House, St Andrew's Street, is unlocking its doors on Wednesday, May 19 - and will be screening Oscar and BAFTA-winning films such as Judas and the Black Messiah, featuring Daniel Kaluuya, and Sound of Metal starring Riz Ahmed.

It will be screening The Human Voice, including a recorded Q&A with its award-winning filmmaker Pedro Almodoóvar's, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. It will also be showing Godzilla Vs. Kong - one of the biggest films of the year so far.

Operating for more than 40 years in the heart of the city, Cinema City is part of Picturehouse and Cineworld's 128-strong UK cinema portfolio - and has been much-missed during lockdown.

It closed from Friday, October 9 2020 until further notice - a decision partly driven by the announcement that the release of the new James Bond film No Time to Die was being pushed back from November to Spring 2021.

At the time, Mooky Greidinger, chief executive of Cineworld - which owns Picturehouse - said the closure wasn't a decision taken lightly, and that the company had done everything in its power "to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all our markets - including meeting and often exceeding local health and safety guidelines in our theatres".

A statement from the Picturehouse team on its website on May 11 said their restaurants and bars would have a staggered reopening throughout May and June, serving a new menu "developed during the temporary closure".

Cinema City in Norwich has announced it is reopening on May 19 - Credit: Archant

Addressing loyal devotees, it added: "Thank you for your continuing passion for cinema and your ongoing support during the last few months.

"We've missed you, and can't wait to welcome you back to enjoy the best of cinema on the big screen."

Safety precautions include:

Social distancing in each screen

Staggered film start times to allow for safe entry/ exit

Allocated seating to ensure a safe distance between different households

Staff wearing face coverings or visors

Customers wearing masks during the film

Encouraging people to pay contactless

Setting up hand sanitiser stations and adding protective screens at kiosks where social distancing cannot be maintained



